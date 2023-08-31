A90 closed northbound following three-vehicle crash at Cortes junction

A busy Aberdeenshire road has been closed following a three-vehicle crash at Cortes junction.

Emergency services were made aware of the collision just after 5pm.

The A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road is closed northbound at the A952 with motorists advised to use an alternative route.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed three appliances were dispatched at 5.43pm after they received reports of the crash.

Crews from Fraserburgh and Peterhead remain at the scene.

It is understood paramedics and the air ambulance are also in attendance.

Police have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.