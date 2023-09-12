Warning that building outdoor gyms in Aberdeen parks could cost £500,000 – and mean playgrounds are neglected

Fitness fanatics keen to see exercise equipment installed across four Aberdeen parks have been told it would cost a sweat-inducing £500,000.

A proposal to pay for items including monkey bars, pull-up bars and a pummel horse will considered as part of spending plans next year.

Initially, the equipment could make its way to Duthie Park as well as Hazlehead, Seaton and Westburn parks.

But there is some concern that adding the new fitness facilities could have a “detrimental” impact on the upkeep of the city’s many play parks.

Who came up with the plan for Aberdeen’s outdoor gyms?

The idea came from a petition submitted to the council earlier this year which gathered 105 signatures.

Robert Gordon University lecturer Eduardo Galvis-Garcia asked the local authority to consider placing a callisthenics station in Duthie Park.

He believed the facility would allow residents to keep fit during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis as many can’t afford a gym membership.

Councillors were supportive of the petition and asked local authority officers to help bring the idea to life.

Council officers not convinced with Aberdeen outdoor gym plan

The matter recently went before the communities, housing and public protection committee.

It divided opinion.

Environmental boss Steven Shaw explained: “We have this equipment installed at one or two places across the city.

“We’ve yet to be convinced they’re well used, but that might come.

“It is expensive and we have to keep that in mind.”

Mr Shaw also said adding fitness equipment could be “detrimental” to the local authority’s ongoing play park refurbishment programme.

He revealed that the local authority’s teams are currently “stretched” and the outdoor gyms would heavily impact their workload.

For example, adding just one fitness facility would mean fewer inspections and reduce the time council staff spend on visits.

Park inspections are carried out on a weekly basis to a high standard and strict guidelines to ensure the spaces are accessible and safe.

They also help to ensure the council’s insurance and shows the local authority is doing all it can to safeguard youngsters.

Concern ‘swings and roundabouts might suffer’

Councillor Gordon Graham backed the proposal.

He told the chamber he is a member of the Heathryfold Park group, who have added three pieces of outdoor gym equipment there.

“They are used quite a lot and we could do with some more,” he remarked.

He was told the city’s largest parks would be considered first as a “starting point”, but it could be expanded on in the future.

Meanwhile, a skeptical Sandra Macdonald asked if this was really the best way to spend the massive sum.

“I’m concerned that our swings and roundabouts might suffer,” she said.

“I’m just not sure that’s where we should be putting our energy and our funding going forward.”

However, the committee agreed to add the proposal to the budget setting process.