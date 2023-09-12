Warning that building outdoor gyms in Aberdeen parks could cost £500,000 – and mean playgrounds are neglected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning that building outdoor gyms in Aberdeen parks could cost £500,000 – and mean playgrounds are neglected

A proposal to install the fitness facilities in four city parks will be added to the local authority's next budget setting process despite some concerns.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Eduardo Galvis-Garcia asked Aberdeen City Council to consider putting an outdoor gym in Aberdeen's Duthie Park.
Eduardo Galvis-Garcia asked Aberdeen City Council to consider putting an outdoor gym in Aberdeen's Duthie Park. Image: Eduardo Galvis-Garcia

Fitness fanatics keen to see exercise equipment installed across four Aberdeen parks have been told it would cost a sweat-inducing £500,000.

A proposal to pay for items including monkey bars, pull-up bars and a pummel horse will considered as part of spending plans next year.

Initially, the equipment could make its way to Duthie Park as well as Hazlehead, Seaton and Westburn parks.

Some Aberdeen residents currently use their own equipment to work out in the city's parks.

But there is some concern that adding the new fitness facilities could have a “detrimental” impact on the upkeep of the city’s many play parks.

Who came up with the plan for Aberdeen’s outdoor gyms?

The idea came from a petition submitted to the council earlier this year which gathered 105 signatures.

Robert Gordon University lecturer Eduardo Galvis-Garcia asked the local authority to consider placing a callisthenics station in Duthie Park.

Eduardo Galvis-Garcia started a petition calling for fitness equipment in Duthie Park.

He believed the facility would allow residents to keep fit during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis as many can’t afford a gym membership.

Councillors were supportive of the petition and asked local authority officers to help bring the idea to life.

Council officers not convinced with Aberdeen outdoor gym plan

The matter recently went before the communities, housing and public protection committee.

It divided opinion.

An outdoor gym could be making its way to Westburn Park.

Environmental boss Steven Shaw explained: “We have this equipment installed at one or two places across the city.

“We’ve yet to be convinced they’re well used, but that might come.

“It is expensive and we have to keep that in mind.”

Mr Shaw also said adding fitness equipment could be “detrimental” to the local authority’s ongoing play park refurbishment programme.

Hazlehead Park could soon have its own outdoor gym.

He revealed that the local authority’s teams are currently “stretched” and the outdoor gyms would heavily impact their workload.

For example, adding just one fitness facility would mean fewer inspections and reduce the time council staff spend on visits.

Gym equipment like this could be installed in Duthie Park.

Park inspections are carried out on a weekly basis to a high standard and strict guidelines to ensure the spaces are accessible and safe.

They also help to ensure the council’s insurance and shows the local authority is doing all it can to safeguard youngsters.

Concern ‘swings and roundabouts might suffer’

Councillor Gordon Graham backed the proposal.

He told the chamber he is a member of the Heathryfold Park group, who have added three pieces of outdoor gym equipment there.

Seaton Park has been selected to potentially have its own outdoor gym.

“They are used quite a lot and we could do with some more,” he remarked.

He was told the city’s largest parks would be considered first as a “starting point”, but it could be expanded on in the future.

Meanwhile, a skeptical Sandra Macdonald asked if this was really the best way to spend the massive sum.

“I’m concerned that our swings and roundabouts might suffer,” she said.

“I’m just not sure that’s where we should be putting our energy and our funding going forward.”

However, the committee agreed to add the proposal to the budget setting process.

Plea for exercise areas in Aberdeen parks with many priced out of gym memberships

