Plea for exercise areas in Aberdeen parks with many priced out of gym memberships

With many cutting gym memberships in the battle to pay bills and put food on the table, Aberdeen council chiefs will explore the possibility of building outdoor exercise equipment in city parks.

The idea came from Eduardo Galvis-Garcia, who gathered 105 signatures on a petition for a special callisthenics station at Duthie Park.

Callisthenics is a specific type of resistance exercise that people use to increase their body strength, power and endurance.

At the moment, Eduardo does this by hanging from the climbing frames in the children’s playpark.

But the proposed new station would include equipment such as dip bars, pull-up bars, monkey bars, wall bars and a pummel horse.

Eduardo, who hails from Venezuela, argued that the outdoor gym would help to keep people fit if they can’t afford a gym membership.

Outdoor gyms could bring Aberdeen communities together

Eduardo is a lecturer in petroleum production engineering at Robert Gordon University.

The experienced oil and gas engineer said the equipment would encourage regular physical activity, and would allow families to keep fit together.

During the pandemic, when gyms and other leisure facilities were forced to close, parks were the only place where some people could go to keep active.

But even though restrictions are no longer in place, many still choose to head along to Duthie Park to keep fit.

What could the new outdoor gyms look like?

Eduardo, along with colleague Grainne Mcgrath, presented the local authority’s finance and resources committee with two potential options earlier this week.

The first was a larger station for use by up to 14 people that could cost just under £8,500, and then a smaller one for eight users priced at just over £5,500.

He told members that the equipment would be made from tough materials, strong enough to withstand bad weather, heavy use and even vandalism.

Ms Mcgrath added: “If you have these bars you’re going to be connecting with the community and you’re going to be physically active.

“You can learn a new skill by learning from others who use the bars, and give back to others by teaching.”

‘Many people can’t afford a gym membership’

Councillor Simon Watson said that Duthie Park was “one of the hearts of Aberdeen at the moment”.

While he noted there were two “excellent” play areas for youngsters, once children reach a certain age there is nothing left for them to use.

Mr Watson added: “It is very well used for exercise and recreation, I go running around Duthie Park sometimes.

“This strikes me as something which is the basis of a very good idea.

“I also welcome the fact this is something which is free as many people can’t afford the minimum £40 a month for a gym membership.”

Committee convener Alex McLellan went on to order council chiefs to look into the feasibility of installing exercise bars at all of Aberdeen’s public parks.

A report on the matter will come back to the committee in September.

Following the meeting, Eduardo said he was “optimistic” and felt “very positive” that something will be done to bring his idea to life.