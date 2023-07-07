Plea for exercise areas in Aberdeen parks with many priced out of gym memberships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plea for exercise areas in Aberdeen parks with many priced out of gym memberships

A total of 105 people signed the appeal to install a callisthenics station in the city park.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Eduardo Galvis-Garcia started a petition calling for fitness equipment in Duthie Park. Image: Eduardo Galvis-Garcia
With many cutting gym memberships in the battle to pay bills and put food on the table, Aberdeen council chiefs will explore the possibility of building outdoor exercise equipment in city parks.

The idea came from Eduardo Galvis-Garcia, who gathered 105 signatures on a petition for a special callisthenics station at Duthie Park.

Callisthenics is a specific type of resistance exercise that people use to increase their body strength, power and endurance.

At the moment, Eduardo does this by hanging from the climbing frames in the children’s playpark.

But the proposed new station would include equipment such as dip bars, pull-up bars, monkey bars, wall bars and a pummel horse.

Eduardo Galvis-Garcia exercising at the playground in Duthie Park. Image: Eduardo Galvis-Garcia Date

Eduardo, who hails from Venezuela, argued that the outdoor gym would help to keep people fit if they can’t afford a gym membership.

Outdoor gyms could bring Aberdeen communities together

Eduardo is a lecturer in petroleum production engineering at Robert Gordon University.

The experienced oil and gas engineer said the equipment would encourage regular physical activity, and would allow families to keep fit together.

Eduardo currently brings his own fitness equipment to enhance his workout in Duthie Park. Image: Eduardo Galvis-Garcia

During the pandemic, when gyms and other leisure facilities were forced to close, parks were the only place where some people could go to keep active.

But even though restrictions are no longer in place, many still choose to head along to Duthie Park to keep fit.

What could the new outdoor gyms look like?

Eduardo, along with colleague Grainne Mcgrath, presented the local authority’s finance and resources committee with two potential options earlier this week.

The first was a larger station for use by up to 14 people that could cost just under £8,500, and then a smaller one for eight users priced at just over £5,500.

One of the proposed callisthenics stations put forward by Eduardo. Image: Eduardo Galvis-Garcia

He told members that the equipment would be made from tough materials, strong enough to withstand bad weather, heavy use and even vandalism.

Ms Mcgrath added: “If you have these bars you’re going to be connecting with the community and you’re going to be physically active.

“You can learn a new skill by learning from others who use the bars, and give back to others by teaching.”

‘Many people can’t afford a gym membership’

Councillor Simon Watson said that Duthie Park was “one of the hearts of Aberdeen at the moment”.

While he noted there were two “excellent” play areas for youngsters, once children reach a certain age there is nothing left for them to use.

Eduardo called for outdoor gym equipment to be installed in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park. Image: Eduardo Galvis-Garcia

Mr Watson added: “It is very well used for exercise and recreation, I go running around Duthie Park sometimes.

“This strikes me as something which is the basis of a very good idea.

“I also welcome the fact this is something which is free as many people can’t afford the minimum £40 a month for a gym membership.”

Duthie Park was a popular workout location for Aberdeen residents during the pandemic. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Committee convener Alex McLellan went on to order council chiefs to look into the feasibility of installing exercise bars at all of Aberdeen’s public parks.

A report on the matter will come back to the committee in September.

Following the meeting, Eduardo said he was “optimistic” and felt “very positive” that something will be done to bring his idea to life.

12 great parks to visit across the north and north-east – including Duthie Park and Aden Country Park

