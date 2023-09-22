Spike needs you! New voice needed for famous Aberdeen cactus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spike needs you! New voice needed for famous Aberdeen cactus

The attraction has been located in Duthie Park's Winter Gardens for nearly four decades.

By Chris Cromar
Spike the Cactus.
Spike the Cactus returned to Duthie Park's Winter Gardens last year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Do you fancy becoming the new voice of Aberdeen’s famous Spike the Cactus? Well, now is your chance to do just that.

Friends of Duthie Park (FODP) is on the lookout for volunteers who would be interested in becoming the voice of the talking cactus.

Spike has entertained generations of visitors to the park’s Winter Gardens since the figure’s arrival nearly 40 years ago.

Spike the Cactus with a boy and girl.
Spike has been entertaining visitors to the Winter Gardens for nearly 40 years.

The cactus, who speaks in a male and female voice depending on its mood, remains one of the park’s most iconic and much-loved figures, and FODP said he “hopefully will remain so for many years to come”.

Posting on Facebook, the group said: “We would like to hear from anyone who would be interested in becoming one of the pool of people that we will be able to call on to be the voice of Spike.”

Spike returned to Aberdeen last year

The famous Aberdonian returned to the Granite City in May last year, having spent most of the Covid-19 pandemic travelling around the world, including taking in the Mojave Desert and Sydney.

If you think you are up to the job and would like to find out more information, you can e-mail friendsofduthiepark@yahoo.com.

You are required to give your contact details, a brief outline of what you feel you could bring to the role, date of birth (if under-18) and details of potential availability to be the voice of Spike.

Conversation