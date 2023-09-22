Spike needs you! New voice needed for famous Aberdeen cactus

Do you fancy becoming the new voice of Aberdeen’s famous Spike the Cactus? Well, now is your chance to do just that.

Friends of Duthie Park (FODP) is on the lookout for volunteers who would be interested in becoming the voice of the talking cactus.

Spike has entertained generations of visitors to the park’s Winter Gardens since the figure’s arrival nearly 40 years ago.

The cactus, who speaks in a male and female voice depending on its mood, remains one of the park’s most iconic and much-loved figures, and FODP said he “hopefully will remain so for many years to come”.

Posting on Facebook, the group said: “We would like to hear from anyone who would be interested in becoming one of the pool of people that we will be able to call on to be the voice of Spike.”

Spike returned to Aberdeen last year

The famous Aberdonian returned to the Granite City in May last year, having spent most of the Covid-19 pandemic travelling around the world, including taking in the Mojave Desert and Sydney.

If you think you are up to the job and would like to find out more information, you can e-mail friendsofduthiepark@yahoo.com.

You are required to give your contact details, a brief outline of what you feel you could bring to the role, date of birth (if under-18) and details of potential availability to be the voice of Spike.