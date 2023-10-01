Inverurie butcher retires after 35 years with Donald Russell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverurie butcher retires after 35 years with Donald Russell

Bill McRitchie was described as an "instrumental" part of the company.

By Ellie Milne
Bill McRitchie and grandson Irvine at Donald Russell butchers
Bill McRitchie, right, with his grandson, Irvine, at Donald Russell butchers in Inverurie. Image: Donald Russell/Facebook.

One of Donald Russell’s longest-serving workers is retiring after 35 years in the business.

Bill McRitchie started working as a butcher for the Inverurie firm after leaving school and has more recently held the role of intake manager.

He has been described as an “instrumental” part of the company as someone who has been present for the majority of its 50-year history.

Bill will be passing on his years of knowledge to the remaining staff, including his grandson, Irvine.

The Donald Russell team took to social media to wish him a “very long, very happy and very well-deserved” retirement.

They wrote: “Bill started as a butcher at Donald Russell here in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, an incredible 35 years ago.

“Since then, Bill has been an instrumental part of our company across most of our nearly 50-year history.”

Donald Russell Inverurie team say ‘Thank you, Bill’

The post continued: “Over the years, he has witnessed significant changes in the meat industry, and today, Bill is passing on his invaluable knowledge to the next generation.

“Here he is pictured with his grandson Irvine, ensuring that the craft of traditional butchery is carried forward.

“Thank you, Bill.”

Donald Russell shared a profile on the intake manager earlier this year where he said his career highlight was being part of the resurgence of the business following the BSE outbreak in the 1990s.

He also advised anyone hoping to pursue a career in butchery to “put their belief in the product and ignore any negativity”.

Bill’s retirement announcement was flooded with comments from customers wishing him all the best for the future.

Many said he would be greatly missed at the business but encouraged him to enjoy his well-deserved retirement.

