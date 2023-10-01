Inverurie butcher retires after 35 years with Donald Russell

One of Donald Russell’s longest-serving workers is retiring after 35 years in the business.

Bill McRitchie started working as a butcher for the Inverurie firm after leaving school and has more recently held the role of intake manager.

He has been described as an “instrumental” part of the company as someone who has been present for the majority of its 50-year history.

Bill will be passing on his years of knowledge to the remaining staff, including his grandson, Irvine.

The Donald Russell team took to social media to wish him a “very long, very happy and very well-deserved” retirement.

They wrote: “Bill started as a butcher at Donald Russell here in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, an incredible 35 years ago.

“Since then, Bill has been an instrumental part of our company across most of our nearly 50-year history.”

Donald Russell Inverurie team say ‘Thank you, Bill’

The post continued: “Over the years, he has witnessed significant changes in the meat industry, and today, Bill is passing on his invaluable knowledge to the next generation.

“Here he is pictured with his grandson Irvine, ensuring that the craft of traditional butchery is carried forward.

“Thank you, Bill.”

Donald Russell shared a profile on the intake manager earlier this year where he said his career highlight was being part of the resurgence of the business following the BSE outbreak in the 1990s.

He also advised anyone hoping to pursue a career in butchery to “put their belief in the product and ignore any negativity”.

Bill’s retirement announcement was flooded with comments from customers wishing him all the best for the future.

Many said he would be greatly missed at the business but encouraged him to enjoy his well-deserved retirement.