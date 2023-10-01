A life in pictures: Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall

Tributes have been paid to former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall who has died at the age of 65.

The striker moved from St Mirren to Aberdeen in 1984 in a £100,000 deal and he went on to win all three domestic trophies with the Dons.

McDougall scored 44 times in only 69 appearances for Aberdeen before being forced to retire from the game at the age of 29 due to persistent back injuries.

But his goalscoring contribution earned him a place in the Aberdeen FC hall of fame last year and a place in the hearts of Dons fans.

Here are some of the best pictures of McDougall’s time with the Dons.