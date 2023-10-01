A life in pictures: Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

A life in pictures: Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall

McDougall scored 44 times in only 69 appearances before being forced to retire from the game at the age of 29 due to persistent back injuries. 

Frank McDougall in action for Aberdeen
Frank McDougall was in hat-trick form during the 1984-85 season, scoring a treble against Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
By Danny Law

Tributes have been paid to former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall who has died at the age of 65.

The striker moved from St Mirren to Aberdeen in 1984 in a £100,000 deal and he went on to win all three domestic trophies with the Dons.

McDougall scored 44 times in only 69 appearances for Aberdeen before being forced to retire from the game at the age of 29 due to persistent back injuries.

But his goalscoring contribution earned him a place in the Aberdeen FC hall of fame last year and a place in the hearts of Dons fans.

Here are some of the best pictures of McDougall’s time with the Dons.

 

Dons goal hero Frank McDougall shows his joy at scoring his first goal in Europe for the club against Swiss side Servette. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
A graceful Frank McDougall scores an early goal against Dumbarton in November 1984. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

 

Aberdeen’s Frank McDougall (left) puts pressure on Roy Aitken in a match against Celtic in 1984.
Frank McDougall on the ball against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.
Frank McDougall in action for Aberdeen against Hibernian in the 1985 Skol Cup final. Image: Shutterstock.
Frank McDougall, right, rams the ball past a despairing Ally McCoist (No 7) to complete his hat-trick in Aberdeen’s 5-1 January rout of Rangers.
Frank McDougall in action for Aberdeen against Dundee at Dens Park. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Dundee’s Bobby Glennie, left, and Frank McDougall keep a close eye on the action. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Frank McDougall at the start of Aberdeen’s 1985/86 campaign. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Aberdeen’s Frank McDougall, left, is spoken to by referee Bob Valentine as Dundee Utd goalkeeper Hamish McAlpine.
Frank McDougall challenges Dundee Utd goalkeeper Hamish McAlpine as Aberdeen team-mate Neale Cooper looks on in the Skol Cup semi-final second leg in October 1985. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Aberdeen’s Frank McDougall and Dundee United’s Paul Hegarty in a robus challenge during the 1985 Skol Cup semi-final second leg at Pittodrie. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

 

Willie Miller and Frank McDougall pictured with ith the trophy after the 1986 Scottish Cup final. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Don Frank McDougall pictured outside the Criterion Bar in Guild Street, Aberdeen, after taking it over. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen legend Frank McDougall makes an emotional return to Pittodrie in February 2023 as he receives a warm reception from the Red Army after entering the club’s hall of fame. Image: SNS.

‘Arguably the greatest Dons striker I’ve seen’: Aberdeen fans pay tribute to Frank McDougall

 

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Hibernian goal scorer Abbie Ferguson and Aberdeen forward Hannah Stewart.
Aberdeen Women exit Sky Sports Cup in second round following 6-2 defeat to Hibernian
Frank McDougall and Alex McLeish (left) and in action for Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
'Arguably the greatest Dons striker I've seen': Aberdeen fans pay tribute to Frank McDougall
Aberdeen legend Frank McDougall makes an emotional return to Pittodrie. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall dies aged 65
Stefan Gartenmann celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers. Image: SNS
'That was for them': Barry Robson dedicates 'brilliant' 3-1 win against Rangers to Aberdeen…
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown. Image: Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to honour late former manager Craig Brown with U14 tournament at Cormack Park
Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie in action during a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women teen Madison Finnie on overcoming and learning from challenging moments in football
Graeme Shinnie celebrates Aberdeen's 2-1 win at Ross County in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie: Hampden days out like League Cup semi-final are what I…
Aberdeen's Duk comes up against Hibs' Lewis Miller at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Viaplay Cup semi-final date with Hibernian at Hampden confirmed
Connor Barron (left) and Graeme Shinnie during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson delighted to see Connor Barron back to his best
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie appeals to referee John Beaton after a penalty is awarded to Ross County. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch: Did John Beaton get the big calls right in Aberdeen's Viaplay Cup…