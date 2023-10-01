Aberdeen FC A life in pictures: Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall McDougall scored 44 times in only 69 appearances before being forced to retire from the game at the age of 29 due to persistent back injuries. Frank McDougall was in hat-trick form during the 1984-85 season, scoring a treble against Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: Aberdeen Journals. By Danny Law October 1 2023, 4.13pm Share A life in pictures: Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6205190/a-life-in-pictures-former-aberdeen-striker-frank-mcdougall/ Copy Link Tributes have been paid to former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall who has died at the age of 65. The striker moved from St Mirren to Aberdeen in 1984 in a £100,000 deal and he went on to win all three domestic trophies with the Dons. McDougall scored 44 times in only 69 appearances for Aberdeen before being forced to retire from the game at the age of 29 due to persistent back injuries. But his goalscoring contribution earned him a place in the Aberdeen FC hall of fame last year and a place in the hearts of Dons fans. Here are some of the best pictures of McDougall’s time with the Dons. Dons goal hero Frank McDougall shows his joy at scoring his first goal in Europe for the club against Swiss side Servette. Image: Aberdeen Journals. A graceful Frank McDougall scores an early goal against Dumbarton in November 1984. Image: Aberdeen Journals. Aberdeen’s Frank McDougall (left) puts pressure on Roy Aitken in a match against Celtic in 1984. Frank McDougall on the ball against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock. Frank McDougall in action for Aberdeen against Hibernian in the 1985 Skol Cup final. Image: Shutterstock. Frank McDougall, right, rams the ball past a despairing Ally McCoist (No 7) to complete his hat-trick in Aberdeen’s 5-1 January rout of Rangers. Frank McDougall in action for Aberdeen against Dundee at Dens Park. Image: Aberdeen Journals. Dundee’s Bobby Glennie, left, and Frank McDougall keep a close eye on the action. Image: Aberdeen Journals. Frank McDougall at the start of Aberdeen’s 1985/86 campaign. Image: Aberdeen Journals. Aberdeen’s Frank McDougall, left, is spoken to by referee Bob Valentine as Dundee Utd goalkeeper Hamish McAlpine. Frank McDougall challenges Dundee Utd goalkeeper Hamish McAlpine as Aberdeen team-mate Neale Cooper looks on in the Skol Cup semi-final second leg in October 1985. Image: Aberdeen Journals. Aberdeen’s Frank McDougall and Dundee United’s Paul Hegarty in a robus challenge during the 1985 Skol Cup semi-final second leg at Pittodrie. Image: Aberdeen Journals. Willie Miller and Frank McDougall pictured with ith the trophy after the 1986 Scottish Cup final. Image: Shutterstock. Former Don Frank McDougall pictured outside the Criterion Bar in Guild Street, Aberdeen, after taking it over. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson. Aberdeen legend Frank McDougall makes an emotional return to Pittodrie in February 2023 as he receives a warm reception from the Red Army after entering the club’s hall of fame. Image: SNS. ‘Arguably the greatest Dons striker I’ve seen’: Aberdeen fans pay tribute to Frank McDougall