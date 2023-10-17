‘In memory of my mum’: Dozens come together to play basketball in Peterhead in honour of Elizabeth Watson

A Peterhead man has set up an annual basketball competition in honour of his mum, Elizabeth Watson who was killed in her own home.

Neil Ross, whose mum Elizabeth Watson, 58, was stabbed to death in June of this year said he felt he had to do something to bring some good out of a “devastating” situation.

And, not only did he bring dozens of young people together to play in the competition – Neil was delighted to be doing a “good thing” to remember how wonderful and supportive his own mum was.

Elizabeth supported basketball in Peterhead

After a very successful first event, the Elizabeth Watson trophy will now be presented each year at a tournament in the town for local young people.

It is hoped that the event will be held each October to coincide with school holidays.

Elizabeth, a 58-year-old grandma, was found dead at her home on Catto Drive on June 27.

One of her sons, Jonathon Divers, 30, has appeared in court accused of repeatedly stabbing his mum to death.

A regular church attender, Mrs Watson had lived in Catto Drive for 40 years and was well known and liked in the town.

In spite of such devastation and distress caused to Elizabeth’s family, Neil decided to work towards an annual sporting event in memory of his much-loved and respected mum.

Neil said: “I am trying to remain positive and do something special in my mum’s name.

“My mum always supported me, and helped me with basketball. I was all over Scotland with it, and I even attended events in Greece and across England.”

Neil has been involved with basketball for many years.

He even set up a basketball group during Covid, playing with Peterhead Panthers.

Neil said his mum was always there for him, and often supporting him from the sidelines.

Neil continued: “The event we organised is in my memory of all my mum’s support that she has given me.

“Last Saturday we held our first basketball tournament presenting the Elizabeth Watson shield.

“Peterhead Destroyers and Aberdeen Flyers and Fraserburgh Panthers all battled it out for the trophy – it was so good to see.

“After the loss of my mum, it was brilliant to see my team battle for the shield alongside other teams.

“It was such a day of happiness and fun that’s what my mum would of wanted. My players.”

A great turnout for the event

He continued: “Harvey, Charlee and Danielis were the winners. Danielis won the shield.

“It was such a great turnout from players to coaches to parents.

“Basketball is a great sport which brings kids together and where they find happiness and joy and make new friends.

“I look forward to next year for the tournament for my mum she would of been over the moon with the games and players yesterday.”