Storm Babet: Helicopter search near Marykirk after reports of man trapped in vehicle

A helicopter search is ongoing after a man became trapped in his car south of Marykirk.

The Aberdeenshire village was the first to receive a severe flood warning due to rising water levels from the North Esk.

Coastguard crews were called at about 3.15am this morning following reports of a person in trouble.

The search comes just hours after confirmation a 57-year-old woman died after being swept away on the South Esk in Glen Esk.

Helicopter crews were continuing to search the river at 9.30am with several passes being done between Marykirk and the coast.

Search and rescue operation in Marykirk area

Personnel remain at the scene and a search and rescue helicopter has been joining the operation in the air.

Air crews have tracked the entire coastline between St Cyrus and Montrose and have followed the length of the North Esk from the sea to the village.

A coastguard spokeswoman confirmed the helicopter search in the Marykirk area was still ongoing.

She said: “We are assisting the police in a search south of Marykirk. We were made aware at 3.13am, a search helicopter is still in operation.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3am today, police received a report of a man within a vehicle trapped in floodwater near Marykirk.

“Multi-agency searches are ongoing and the public are asked to avoid the area for their safety.”

