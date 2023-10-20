Storm Babet: Helicopter search near Marykirk after reports of man trapped in vehicle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet: Helicopter search near Marykirk after reports of man trapped in vehicle

A search operation has been ongoing since the early hours of the morning.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Coastguard helicopter in the air.
Helicopter crews are tracking the length of the North Esk. Image: DC Thomson

A helicopter search is ongoing after a man became trapped in his car south of Marykirk.

The Aberdeenshire village was the first to receive a severe flood warning due to rising water levels from the North Esk.

Coastguard crews were called at about 3.15am this morning following reports of a person in trouble.

The search comes just hours after confirmation a 57-year-old woman died after being swept away on the South Esk in Glen Esk.

Helicopter crews were continuing to search the river at 9.30am with several passes being done between Marykirk and the coast.

Search and rescue operation in Marykirk area

Personnel remain at the scene and a search and rescue helicopter has been joining the operation in the air.

Air crews have tracked the entire coastline between St Cyrus and Montrose and have followed the length of the North Esk from the sea to the village.

A coastguard spokeswoman confirmed the helicopter search in the Marykirk area was still ongoing.

She said: “We are assisting the police in a search south of Marykirk. We were made aware at 3.13am, a search helicopter is still in operation.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3am today, police received a report of a man within a vehicle trapped in floodwater near Marykirk.

“Multi-agency searches are ongoing and the public are asked to avoid the area for their safety.”

More to follow.

Storm Babet continues to affect communities across Aberdeenshire and Angus. You can follow live updates HERE

