Storm Babet: Fire crews called to stop slates being torn from roof above Aberdeen Greggs

Firefighters were called to Aberdeen’s George Street last night amid fears the roof above a Greggs bakery could be damaged by Storm Babet.

Crews were seen at the bottom of the street, just along from the old John Lewis building, using a massive ladder to inspect the area.

There were concerns that slates could come loose and damage vehicles, or injure passersby.

Our pictures show firefighters repairing the Storm Babet George Street damage

The service later confirmed that crews had made the roof safe after about an hour of toiling away in lashing rain and howling gales.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called to check the roof of a building on George Street in Aberdeen at 7.26pm.

“There were reports of loose slates, but we are not aware of any further damage.

“We sent two appliances and left the scene at 8.10pm.”

Elsewhere in Aberdeen, Shiprow was closed on Thursday afternoon amid warnings that parts of a metal roof could come loose.

And the Vue cinema nearby has signs up advising that its entrance yards away is closed “for health and safety reasons”.

Movie fans are instead being asked to use the Union Street doorway.

Storm Babet continues to affect communities across the city, Aberdeenshire and Angus, with a “red” weather warning in place.

