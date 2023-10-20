Storm Babet: Fire crews called to stop slates being torn from roof above Aberdeen Greggs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Babet: Fire crews called to stop slates being torn from roof above Aberdeen Greggs

Fire crews were seen at the bottom of George Street to inspect potential damage done by Storm Babet.

By Ben Hendry
Firefighters on George Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Firefighters on George Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Firefighters were called to Aberdeen’s George Street last night amid fears the roof above a Greggs bakery could be damaged by Storm Babet.

Crews were seen at the bottom of the street, just along from the old John Lewis building, using a massive ladder to inspect the area.

There were concerns that slates could come loose and damage vehicles, or injure passersby.

Our pictures show firefighters repairing the Storm Babet George Street damage

Crews at the scene on Thursday night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Firefighters braved the elements. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A section of the street was sealed off as the work took place, with residents taking to social media to raise their worries about falling masonry. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The service later confirmed that crews had made the roof safe after about an hour of toiling away in lashing rain and howling gales.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called to check the roof of a building on George Street in Aberdeen at 7.26pm.

“There were reports of loose slates, but we are not aware of any further damage.

“We sent two appliances and left the scene at 8.10pm.”

The roof is also above a former bookmakers as well. It is one of many incidents crews were called to across the north-east and beyond as the weather caused carnage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Elsewhere in Aberdeen, Shiprow was closed on Thursday afternoon amid warnings that parts of a metal roof could come loose.

And the Vue cinema nearby has signs up advising that its entrance yards away is closed “for health and safety reasons”.

Movie fans are instead being asked to use the Union Street doorway.

Storm Babet continues to affect communities across the city, Aberdeenshire and Angus, with a “red” weather warning in place.

You can follow live updates HERE.

Storm Babet: Helicopter search near Marykirk after reports of man trapped in vehicle

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Helicopter in the air against grey sky with trees in foreground.
Storm Babet: Helicopter search near Marykirk after reports of man trapped in vehicle
CR0025614 Society fashion feature - Lolo + Co. Netherkirkgate Aberdeen Pictured are Boutique owners Lauren Reid and her mum Rose Picture by Paul Glendell 11/12/2020
Lolo and Co: Aberdeen fashion shop plans Union Street move by snapping up empty…
Jack Kenny's Sextet entertain jazz fans in the Pulley Room of the Bobbin Mill, King Street, Aberdeen, in this picture from March 1982. Image: DC Thomson
Winding back the years: Celebrating 50 years of popular Aberdeen student pub The Bobbin
Bullying is rife in north-east secondary schools, with many parents frustrated at a lack of action by those in authority. Image: Shutterstock
Calum Petrie: Why is nothing being done about bullying epidemic in north-east schools?
Flooding on the A90 near Laurencekirk on Thursday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A90 closed between Dundee and Stonehaven as drivers urged to stay at home
Storm Babet sea foam at Lossiemouth beach.
Miles of north-east coast smothered in sea foam due to Storm Babet
Fallen tree on the A937 just outside Hillside, Angus.
Full list of postcodes affected by outages as over 1,500 still without power during…
Sea foam blown from Aberdeen beach during Storm Babet.
Storm Babet: Everything you need to know as two months worth of rain expected…
AN SUV in Aberdeen City Centre
Poll: As Edinburgh SUV ban is considered, should Aberdeen do the same?
6
Huge waves crash at Aberdeen Beach as the city is hit by Storm Babet.
Storm Babet: Early pictures and videos show the north-east being battered by 22ft waves…

Conversation