One person taken to hospital following two vehicle crash in Banff

One person was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Banff.

Police were called to the scene on Boyndie Street in Banff yesterday.

It took place shortly after 5pm and one person was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment as a result.

It is unknown the extent of their injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.20pm on Saturday, November, 4, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Boyndie Street, Banff. One person was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment.”