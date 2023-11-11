Alistair McCarthy: Bitten by the farming bug at a young age in Caithness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Alistair McCarthy: Bitten by the farming bug at a young age in Caithness

This week, we caught up with Bower and Forfar member, Alistair McCarthy.

By Katrina Macarthur
Alistair McCarthy hopes one day to return to the family farm in Caithness.
Alistair McCarthy hopes one day to return to the family farm in Caithness.

Every month, we catch up with a Young Farmer in SAYFC. Alistair McCarthy is from a Caithness agricultural family and now lives and works on
a 750-acre livestock unit in Angus.

What’s your background? I grew up in Mey, Caithness, helping my dad and uncle on Longoe Farm, which they manage. The North Country Cheviot flock and Aberdeen-Angus herd are the backbone of the farm while a small amount of crop is grown for own use. It’s safe to say I was bitten by the farming bug at a young age and it’s still as strong
today. Right from the early days I have been involved as much as possible – frosty
winter mornings lifting neeps or getting stuck into helping in the lambing shed are some of my earliest memories. I have always had a passion for livestock. My
earliest showing memories come from both the poultry and helping mum with the
Shetland ponies before being independent enough to progress on to sheep and cattle. When I was young, I got a present of two black Cheviot gimmers and this
has now grown into a small flock. On leaving school, I worked on a local livestock
farm for nearly three years and although enjoying my time I felt a change was due.
At 19, I got the opportunity to move to Angus to work on a livestock farm to further
my experience.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously? I am currently junior vice-chairman of Bower YFC, stock judging convener
of Bower and Caithness district YF, and committee member of Forfar JAC. Being
on committees for the last six years has been a great insight into the running
of a club and what it takes to keeps things running smoothly. Over the years,
I’ve enjoyed taking on more responsibility and hope one day this may lead to a
chairman’s role.

Why did you join Young Farmers? I joined at 14 as it was something I’d always been excited to do from a young age. Being from such a tightknit agricultural community like Caithness made the transition into the club easy along with the welcoming nature of the older members. When starting my Young Farmers’ journey, I was looking to meet like-minded people with a similar interest and to broaden my horizons with new challenges and experiences.

Alistair judged the North Country Cheviot show at Dingwall recently, pictured with Jonnie Campbell, Bardnaclavan.

What has been your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far? Being part of the winningcjunior stock judging teamcand second place individual
at the Royal Highland Show in 2018. This was a day that came with many emotions
and is still a fond memory to this day.

Favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar? Summer and autumn.
With summer shows, tup sales and harvest being some of my favourites.

If you could change something in the world, what would it be? Quite topical now – I wish I had the ability to eradicate bird flu. We’re entering the main time of year that would normally have been the poultry show season and this is the fourth consecutive year that there will be no shows or sales. Hopefully, something can be done before this popular hobby dies out and we end up losing some of the pure breeds.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life? It has changed my life
in many ways. It’s opened numerous doors to new experiences and meeting new people I’d never have met. It’s given me the confidence to branch out and try new things, from
lamb dressing to cabaret and everything in between.

What are your life ambitions? I see myself back in Caithness where I hope to
increase my existing flock of Cheviot and Beltex cross ewes if/when more ground
becomes available. I also hope to continue the family line on returning to Longoe
and be the fourth generation to farm there.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC?
There really is no other organisation like SAYFC – the diverse variety of
backgrounds, interests and ages of members means everyone is made to feel
welcome. SAYFC opens the door to numerous opportunities for young people in agriculture, be it be within your local community or the other side of the world.
There are always chances available to explore, improve and develop.

More from Farming

Pictured with society secretary Jennifer Leslie, is president David Barclay, front right, and back left, Philip Murray and Jocky Wilkie.
New top team at Perthshire Agricultural Society
From left, Cameron MacIver (RNAS vice-president), Fiona Davidson (RNAS secretary) and RNAS president Alan Cumming, with the Gall family.
Beef event coming to Aberdeenshire in 2025
The proposed ban has been criticised by NFU Scotland.
Export of live animals from UK set to be banned
Pete Black spoke openly about having dyslexia when he featured on This Farming Life.
Free dyslexia assessments offered to Scottish farmers
The £1m programme is part of a wider initiative. Picture by Kim Cessford.
Government launches new £1m programme to boost dairy exports
Peter Cook heads up Food, Drink and Agriculture at Opportunity North East. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
North-east agricultural stalwart wins RNAS public award
Farmers’ Choir singers joined by RSABI chair, Jimmy McLean, RSABI and SCAA staff, United Auctions representative, Judith Murray, and farmer and comedian, Jim Smith.
Tickets available for Farmers' Choir charity concert in 2024
There will be a lamb butchery demonstration.
Farmers invited to prime lamb demo event at Huntly Mart
The Soil Association is calling for fruit and vegetable consumption to double. Picture by Kenny Smith.
Strategy plea after horticulture sector deemed ‘bleak’
A Highland farmer had one of his sheep killed by a tourist's dog in Laide. Picture shows the dead sheep. Image supplied by Andrew Ross.
Video: Highland farmer horrified after sheep drowned in brutal dog attack