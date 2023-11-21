Banchory hairdresser and sons take over family business after founder’s death

A Banchory businesswoman has said she is “so proud” of her family for taking over her late father’s hair salon.

Lynne Thompson-Howell runs Yarmain and Co on the High Street and has worked there since it opened 15 years ago.

The founder, her father Ian Mcintosh, died a few months ago at the age of 70 after a short battle with cancer – and there was never a doubt in Lynne’s mind that they wouldn’t keep the business on.

To keep her dad’s legacy going, Lynne and her teenage sons – 19-year-old Murray and Nairn, 17 – have now taken over the business which is named after her mum Mary and late father, “childhood sweethearts” who were married for 51 years.

Yarmain is an anagram of both Ian and Mary while “co” stands for it being a “family unit”.

New base, fresh start

On September 26, they moved the business from Bridge Street to the former Clydesdale and Virgin bank building on the town’s High Street.

Lynne’s sons have now set up their own barbers – called Head Office Barberclub – in the same building.

Lynne said they moved the business to this new “amazing building” out of love for the local community.

She said: “We wanted to help bring more footfall to the village and help the high street.”

Yarmain and Co employs seven stylists and three beauticians, while Head Office Barberclub employs three barbers.

‘Always been so supportive’

Lynne said her parents have had an incredible influence on her.

She said: “I couldn’t have asked for better parents. They have always been so supportive.

“I am so proud of everything we have achieved as a family.”