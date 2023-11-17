Family left stranded in Aberdeen after wife gives birth five weeks premature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Family left stranded in Aberdeen after wife gives birth five weeks premature

Amy Jenkins gave birth to her son Brody five weeks prematurely in Aberdeen during a trip to visit family in Findochty.

By Michelle Henderson
Amy Jenkins pictured with her husband Alex, four-year-old son Jude and newborn Brody.
Amy Jenkins had made the 400-mile journey north to Findochty, near Buckie, to celebrate her father's retirement when she gave birth to son Brody. Image: The Archie Foundation.

A mother-of-two has spoken of how she became stranded hundreds of miles from home after giving birth to her son prematurely in Aberdeen.

Amy Jenkins had made the 400-mile journey north to Findochty, near Buckie, to celebrate her father’s retirement.

At 35 weeks pregnant, she never considered she would give birth prematurely.

However, as the celebrations got under way she started to experience back pain.

Concerned by her symptoms she went to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin where doctors diagnosed with her pre-eclampsia.

In light of her condition, Amy was transferred to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, where her symptoms intensified.

On Wednesday August 23, she gave birth to their son, Brody, five weeks premature and weighing just four pounds 12 ounces.

Brody pictured in the neonatal unit at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.
Body spent almost two weeks in the neonatal unit in Aberdeen after being born five weeks premature, weighing just four pounds 12 ounces. Image: The Archie Foundation.

He was taken to the hospital’s neonatal unit as Amy, her husband Alex and their four-year-old son Jude watched over them.

‘Premature birth incredibly stressful’

Speaking about the ordeal, the mother-of-two said it was extremely “stressful.”

She said: “It was an incredibly stressful situation, coming to terms with having our son in an incubator, and I was worried where we would stay while Brody received treatment.”

As their son underwent specialist treatment, the family of four found themselves stranded and unprepared hundreds of miles from home in Worcestershire.

After spending almost the first two weeks of his life in hospital, the young tot was discharged.

He is now settled at home and continues to thrive.

‘I will be forever grateful to The Archie Foundation’

More than two months on from the ordeal, the family have praised The Archie Foundation for helping them to find their feet in their time of need.

Their praise for the charity comes as the nation celebrates World Prematurity Day.

The charity stepped in to offer the family a safe place to stay and a financial grant to cover unforeseen expenses in the Granite City.

The grant also allowed the family to purchase a suitable car seat ahead of Brody’s discharge from the hospital.

Gillian Thom, support manager for the charity, was the Jenkins’ family’s first line of contact and became a comforting face in the Archie Family Centre, where the family were accommodated during their time in Aberdeen.

Amy added: “Gillian was such a friendly, welcoming person and her support was incredible. We were offered somewhere to stay on the hospital grounds to be close to Brody, which was such a relief.

Pictured is the entrance to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.
Amy Jenkins was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital in August after being diagnosed with pre-eclampsia at 35 weeks’ pregnant. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

“Financial strains are upsetting at the best of times, let alone when you’re miles from home with a newborn baby, so it was a huge weight off our shoulders to know we were supported.

“I will be forever grateful to The Archie Foundation for helping us when we needed it most.”

Support on offer to those experiencing premature birth

Paula Cormack, chief executive of The Archie Foundation, said: “We understand how distressing it can be to find yourself at hospital with your child and we do whatever possible to make this difficult experience that little bit easier.

“Our support and services for neonatal families includes financial support, access to overnight accommodation, funding specialist equipment, providing hot drinks and snacks in the unit, training for staff and so much more.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Outside of the Illicit Still.
Former 'iconic' Aberdeen pub with potential annual turnover of £1 million put on market…
Aberdeen Christmas market
Gallery: First look as Aberdeen Christmas Village opens and lights up Broad Street
Amy Jenkins had made the 400-mile journey north to Findochty, near Buckie, to celebrate her father's retirement when she gave birth to son Brody. Image: The Archie Foundation.
Former advocate denies assaulting schoolboys - claiming he was 'up to his eyes' with…
Police officer dressed in uniform.
Two men arrested after spate of break-ins and vehicle thefts in Aberdeen's west end
Amy Jenkins had made the 400-mile journey north to Findochty, near Buckie, to celebrate her father's retirement when she gave birth to son Brody. Image: The Archie Foundation.
Violent serial sex offender raped women in Aberdeen and Dundee
The Stepping Stones Nursery in Inverurie. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man, 62, charged after car crashes into nursery building in Inverurie
Amy Jenkins had made the 400-mile journey north to Findochty, near Buckie, to celebrate her father's retirement when she gave birth to son Brody. Image: The Archie Foundation.
Aberdeen's St Peter's RC School to be SAVED by expanding into historic building next…
Owner Roger Cook in front of Big Baps snack van.
Big Baps or Big Macs: Burger van in David vs Goliath battle as McDonald's…
BP's Clair platform
Jobs axed among offshore workers on BP's Clair platform
Amy Jenkins had made the 400-mile journey north to Findochty, near Buckie, to celebrate her father's retirement when she gave birth to son Brody. Image: The Archie Foundation.
House on 'prestigious' Bieldside street goes on the market for £1.6 million