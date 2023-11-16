Former ‘iconic’ Aberdeen pub with potential annual turnover of £1 million put on market for less than £50,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former ‘iconic’ Aberdeen pub with potential annual turnover of £1 million put on market for less than £50,000

When the city centre bar shut in 2021, its closure was described as being a 'hammer blow' for the city.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of the Illicit Still.
Illicit Still closed in March 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A well-known former Aberdeen pub with a potential annual turnover of £1 million has been put on the market for under £50,000.

Illicit Still, which is located on the city’s Broad Street and closed for good in March 2021, is available on an initial five-year lease for £80,000 per year.

Estate agents Cornerstone said the “iconic” venue is a “great opportunity for motivated tenants”.

Inside the Illicit Still.
The Illicit Still is in need of some TLC. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents.

A “mix of a classical interior with modern twist”, the venue also includes the “characterful and cavernous” cellar bar “Wee Pub”.

Accessible internally and externally via Netherkirkgate, it is described as being “ideal” for private functions.

Inside the Illicit Still.
This could be yours for less than £50,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents.

As well the bars, the facility also comes with fully equipped service areas, including a kitchen.

The new leaseholders will be required to pay a £15,000 deposit on entry.

Inside the "Wee Bar".
The “Wee Bar” is also included in the sale. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents.

Cornerstone said: “The availability of the Illicit Still is a superb opportunity for a motivated individual(s) to acquire a well-regarded pub with huge future potential for new enthusiastic operators.”

With its caverned walls, the Illicit Still was a favourite for real ale lovers in the Granite City and hosted regular live music nights.

Inside The Illicit Still.
The city centre venue has a lot of potential. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents.

Illicit Still closure a ‘hammer blow’

Despite officially closing down in March 2021, the bar – which was owned by G1 – last served punters during Christmas 2021, before the country was plunged back into lockdown due to Covid-19.

Announcing their closure at the time, the bar posted: “Thank you and goodbye. Illicit Still is now closed, thank you for your support and custom over the years.”

North-east MSP Liam Kerr described the pub’s closure as a “hammer blow” for the city.

