Former ‘iconic’ Aberdeen pub with potential annual turnover of £1 million put on market for less than £50,000

A well-known former Aberdeen pub with a potential annual turnover of £1 million has been put on the market for under £50,000.

Illicit Still, which is located on the city’s Broad Street and closed for good in March 2021, is available on an initial five-year lease for £80,000 per year.

Estate agents Cornerstone said the “iconic” venue is a “great opportunity for motivated tenants”.

A “mix of a classical interior with modern twist”, the venue also includes the “characterful and cavernous” cellar bar “Wee Pub”.

Accessible internally and externally via Netherkirkgate, it is described as being “ideal” for private functions.

As well the bars, the facility also comes with fully equipped service areas, including a kitchen.

The new leaseholders will be required to pay a £15,000 deposit on entry.

Cornerstone said: “The availability of the Illicit Still is a superb opportunity for a motivated individual(s) to acquire a well-regarded pub with huge future potential for new enthusiastic operators.”

With its caverned walls, the Illicit Still was a favourite for real ale lovers in the Granite City and hosted regular live music nights.

Illicit Still closure a ‘hammer blow’

Despite officially closing down in March 2021, the bar – which was owned by G1 – last served punters during Christmas 2021, before the country was plunged back into lockdown due to Covid-19.

Announcing their closure at the time, the bar posted: “Thank you and goodbye. Illicit Still is now closed, thank you for your support and custom over the years.”

North-east MSP Liam Kerr described the pub’s closure as a “hammer blow” for the city.