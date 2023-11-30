Fraserburgh family left heartbroken after dog is killed by hit-and-run driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh family left heartbroken after dog is killed by hit-and-run driver

The loss of Ziggy - a one-year-old Cavapoo - has left the Ritchie family "devastated".

By Shanay Taylor
Ziggy was ran over by a mystery hit-and-run driver
Ziggy was ran over by a mystery hit-and-run driver. Image: Cara Ritchie.

A family from Fraserburgh has been left “utterly heartbroken” after their beloved pet was knocked over by a hit-and-run driver.

Cara Ritchie and her family were on holiday in Aviemore when their Cavapoo Ziggy was tragically struck by a car back home in Fraserburgh after escaping their back garden.

The family are now pleading for the person who left him behind on the road to come forward.

Ziggy was only one and a half years old. Image: Cara Ritchie.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, Cara shared how Ziggy had “a lot of life left” as he was only one-and-a-half-years old.

“We’re all utterly heartbroken,” she said.

“My brother Christopher is also in a state as he was looking after the dog.

“My partner is away for Christmas this year, so he had booked an early get away for me and the kids to Aviemore.

Cara’s children are heartbroken. Image: Cara Ritchie.

“We didn’t take Ziggy as he isn’t good in a car.

“On Thursday evening, Christopher had let him out for a pee and he escaped through the back gate.

“My brother had seen so he ran to get Ziggy down the lane, which put him onto Victoria Street. There’s a play school there so he stopped outside and Christopher thought he would manage to grab him while he was stopped.

Ziggy was hit last Thursday. Image: Cara Ritchie.

“But while he ran across the road to get him, Ziggy saw him coming and thought he was playing as that’s what we would do at home – the kids would run after him and chase him.

“Ziggy had ran onto the road and the car had accidentally drove over him. I know it’s a tragic accident and the driver maybe couldn’t have done anything about it, but we just want closure.

The family is devastated. Image: Cara Ritchie.”I don’t want anything bad to happen, I just want the person to be aware of what they have done.

“We got in touch with the police as it is a hit-and-run, so they took a statement from us and the witnesses. There is also CCTV cameras down the road which are getting looked at.”

Witnesses said that the vehicle in question is a blue Hyundai jeep with a 67 plate. A woman with either blonde or grey hair was supposedly driving.

Ziggy escaped their back gate. Image: Cara Ritchie.

‘He loved everybody and everybody loved him’

Cara said that the family is “devastated” to have lost Ziggy right before Christmas.

She said: “We had got matching Christmas pyjamas as a family and we got Ziggy the little doggy set to match. We were going to all put them on when we got home.

“He was only a year and a half old, there was a lot of life left in him. He was such a good natured dog. He loved everybody and everybody loved him, he never snapped at the kids.

Ziggy with his family. Image: Cara Ritchie.

“He was always bouncing about. Ziggy would follow me everywhere, so it’s really sad he isn’t here anymore.”

As Cara and her family were on holiday in Aviemore when the accident happened, they didn’t find out until after they got home.

Cara explained: “As we were away on our early family Christmas, my mum didn’t want to tell me, so she had waited until we were back to tell us.

Ziggy was a good natured dog. Image: Cara Ritchie.

“To come back and find out he had passed away and having to tell the kids such sad news was extremely hard.

“Obviously accidents happen, but it’s the fact the person hasn’t stopped – it makes it ten times worse for me.

“It’s our family pet, he was much loved”.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The plans from Carolina and Ross Cochrane will give the Thistle Street building a new lease of life after lying empty for a while.
Couple opening trendy 'Italian-inspired' wine bar in Aberdeen after success with Ballater venue
Conrad Ritchie along with an artist impression of the proposed new Tufted Duck at St Combs
Tufted Duck holiday haven 'might never be built' as costs doubled while council pondered…
The Winter Granite Expo
Business resilience to the fore at Winter Granite Expo near Aberdeen
Valerie Cheyne, Alfie Cheyne, Ingrid Stewart (Ashtead's chief financial officer) and Brett Lestrange (Ashtead's regional director for Europe).
Updated: Alfie and Valerie Cheyne sell Ace Winches to Ashtead Technology for £53.5 million
Owen Grant, a food hall assistant at M&S in Aberdeen who took part in the supermarket's 2023 Christmas single, at the M&S shop in Aberdeen.
'I hope my dance moves get us to no. 1': Aberdeen M&S worker stars…
Snow gates at Cock Bridge and Tomintoul have been closed.
Cock Bridge to Tomintoul snowgates closed, as ice and snow hit
Pavilion 11 in Westhlll.
Subsea firm Sulmara takes plunge into new offices in Aberdeenshire
Pentagon Freight's new base at Kirkhill Commercial Park.
Pentagon opens new base in Aberdeen
l-r Port of Aberdeen (PoA) chairman Roy Buchan, Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop, PoA chief executive Bob Sanguinetti and PoA chief commercial officer Roddy James. Image: Port of Aberdeen
NorthLink ferries to plug into Port of Aberdeen's carbon-busting mission
Louis Johnstone, who inspired mum Tracy to help other young people like him in the north-east of Scotland.
'We're heartbroken but his legacy lives on': Family's tribute to Charlie House inspiration, Louis…