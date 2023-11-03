Ace Winches boss calls on industry to invest more in young talent

North-east engineering firm Ace Winches has called on industry to invest more in training young people as it expands its own apprenticeship scheme.

The deck machinery specialist recently welcomed its first foundation scheme graduate.

It brings the number of apprentices it has recruited to about 300 over the past 30 years.

Founder and chief executive Alfie Cheyne, a marine engineering apprentice himself when he left school at 16, urged other firms to recognise the potential and invest in the next generation.

“It’s a changing world and our youth are better equipped than ever to embrace modern technology and apply it to industry,” Mr Cheyne said.

“For over 30 years Ace Winches has been recruiting school leavers and training them through our own award-winning apprenticeship scheme. As the energy industry evolves, new opportunities are emerging for both businesses and individuals’ careers in conventional energy and renewables.”

He added: “Apprentices are our future, but few of the major companies are investing in them in the numbers needed. We have excellent schools and teachers in the north-east of Scotland and beyond, as well as our great colleges and universities, all of whom are preparing our youth for a future in industry.

“My first boss, Andy Kennedy, gave me a chance at Dauntless Engineering in Banff when I left school.

“I feel I have a responsibility to do the same.”

Another 14 young people join the workforce at Ace Winches

Ace’s foundation graduate scheme takes in young people straight from school.

They split their time evenly between Robert Gordon University and Ace, undergoing an apprenticeship, and engineering instrumentation, measurement and control degree.

The first foundation scheme graduate joined Ace alongside eight craft modern apprentices. The firm also recently recruited three business modern apprentices and two engineering graduates.

Mr Cheyne said: “The addition of a further 14 young people starting off on their journey is an indication of our intention to continue to support the next generation.

“Many of our earlier Ace-trained apprentices and engineering graduates are now team leaders and business unit managers. We have to make sure the company has a pipeline of future talent to support our ambitious growth plans.

Earlier this year Ace announced the opening of a new hub in the Middle East as part of its global growth strategy, adding to its existing operations in the UK, US and Norway.

Earlier this year Ace announced the opening of a new hub in the Middle East as part of its global growth strategy, adding to its existing operations in the UK, US and Norway.

Now in its 31st year of trading and operating in more than 50 countries, the firm works with clients across the oil and gas, marine, renewable energy and decommissioning industries, providing them with integrated packages for a wide variety of challenges.

The company, based at Towie Barclay Works, near Turriff, recently reported strong financial results for last year.

Pre-tax profits surged to £13.2m, from £4.2m a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to £16.1 million, from £7.6m in the previous 12 months, with turnover skyrocketing by 49% to £42m.