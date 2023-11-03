Ace Winches boss calls on industry to invest more in young talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ace Winches boss calls on industry to invest more in young talent

His north-East engineering firm has recruited about 300 apprentices to date.

By Keith Findlay
Alfie Cheyne, chief executive, Ace Winches.
Alfie Cheyne, founder and chief executive, Ace Winches. Image: Ace Winches

North-east engineering firm Ace Winches has called on industry to invest more in training young people as it expands its own apprenticeship scheme.

The deck machinery specialist recently welcomed its first foundation scheme graduate.

It brings the number of apprentices it has recruited to about 300 over the past 30 years.

Founder and chief executive Alfie Cheyne, a marine engineering apprentice himself when he left school at 16, urged other firms to recognise the potential and invest in the next generation.

For over 30 years Ace Winches has been recruiting school leavers and training them through our own award-winning apprenticeship scheme.”

Alfie Cheyne, Ace Winches

“It’s a changing world and our youth are better equipped than ever to embrace modern technology and apply it to industry,” Mr Cheyne said.

“For over 30 years Ace Winches has been recruiting school leavers and training them through our own award-winning apprenticeship scheme. As the energy industry evolves, new opportunities are emerging for both businesses and individuals’ careers in conventional energy and renewables.”

Apprentices at Ace Winches.
Apprentices at Ace Winches. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

He added: “Apprentices are our future, but few of the major companies are investing in them in the numbers needed. We have excellent schools and teachers in the north-east of Scotland and beyond, as well as our great colleges and universities, all of whom are preparing our youth for a future in industry.

“My first boss, Andy Kennedy, gave me a chance at Dauntless Engineering in Banff when I left school.

“I feel I have a responsibility to do the same.”

Another 14 young people join the workforce at Ace Winches

Ace’s foundation graduate scheme takes in young people straight from school.

They split their time evenly between Robert Gordon University and Ace, undergoing an apprenticeship, and engineering instrumentation, measurement and control degree.

The first foundation scheme graduate joined Ace alongside eight craft modern apprentices. The firm also recently recruited three business modern apprentices and two engineering graduates.

Many of our earlier Ace-trained apprentices and engineering graduates are now team leaders and business unit managers.”

Mr Cheyne said: “The addition of a further 14 young people starting off on their journey is an indication of our intention to continue to support the next generation.

“Many of our earlier Ace-trained apprentices and engineering graduates are now team leaders and business unit managers. We have to make sure the company has a pipeline of future talent to support our ambitious growth plans.

Earlier this year Ace announced the opening of a new hub in the Middle East as part of its global growth strategy, adding to its existing operations in the UK, US and Norway.

Now in its 31st year of trading and operating in more than 50 countries, the firm works with clients across the oil and gas, marine, renewable energy and decommissioning industries, providing them with integrated packages for a wide variety of challenges.

Ace Winches' headquarters at Towie Barclay Works.
Ace Winches’ headquarters at Towie Barclay Works.

The company, based at Towie Barclay Works, near Turriff, recently reported strong financial results for last year.

Pre-tax profits  surged to £13.2m, from £4.2m a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to  £16.1 million, from £7.6m in the previous 12 months, with turnover skyrocketing by 49% to £42m.

Conversation