Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Drivers to be fined £100 for pavement parking from Monday

Three-figure fines for pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs will come into effect next week.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Drivers caught parking on pavements in Aberdeen will risk being slapped with a £100 fine from Monday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drivers caught parking on pavements in Aberdeen will risk being slapped with a £100 fine from Monday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Drivers will face fines of £100 for pavement parking from Monday, December 11.

Aberdeenshire council has reminded motorists of the upcoming implementation of the new Scottish Government legislation.

The Transport (Scotland) Act 2019 prohibits parking on pavements, double parking and parking on dropped kerbs, with certain exceptions designated by local authorities, such as ensuring safe access for emergency vehicles.

Local authorities will begin enforcing the law from next week, which means drivers could be fined £100 for such parking offences, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

While the council will be enforcing the prohibition, its initial focus will be on the education of motorists across the region.

Wheelchair users are among the most affected by pavement parking.  Supplied by the Scottish Government

Pavement parking: A ‘dangerous’ and ‘frustrating’ practice

Aberdeenshire Council has highlighted that pavement parking can be dangerous for a number of people.

The illegal practice can lead wheelchair users and families with children and buggies to fall over or be forced onto the road.

Philip McKay, head of roads and infrastructure services, explained: “Many people face daily difficulties with pavement parking, which can be dangerous and frustrating.”

Pavement access important

“Unfettered access along a footway is important for us all, but especially so for those with additional mobility needs, should that be due to physical difficulties or the need to navigate with a pram or wheelchair.

“Even if you think you have left enough space, only parked two wheels on the pavement or you won’t be parked for long, pavement parking can have harmful consequences to people who use the pavement.”

Minister for Transport Fiona Hyslop said: “The message here is clear: pavement parking is unsafe, unfair and illegal, and you could be fined up to £100 for it.

“Local authorities can begin to issue fines from 11 December, so this campaign is really important to make sure everyone in Scotland is aware that enforcement is coming.”

Poll: Aberdeen to enforce pavement parking ban — do you support the plan?

 

