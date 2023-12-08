Biker nurses and minimum wage for doctors: How the Highlands were way ahead of the NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Biker nurses and minimum wage for doctors: How the Highlands were way ahead of the NHS

Former MSP David Stewart studied the pioneering health care system for his degree.

By John Ross
David Stewart discovered nurse Flora Ferguson received a grant to buy a motorbike under the new health scheme
David Stewart discovered nurse Flora Ferguson received a grant to buy a motorbike under the new health scheme

Nearly a century ago, Flora Ferguson was able to get about Lochaber with the help of a motor bike paid for by the government.

In 1926 she was the first district nurse in the Highlands to use the vehicle to visit her dispersed patients across a large rural area.

Flora’s grant-assisted transport came about due to a remarkable, pioneering scheme that gave the north of Scotland its own health service decades before the formation of the NHS.

The Highlands and Islands Medical Service (HIMS) of 1913 revolutionised medical care in the region and was one of the first state-subsidised health services in Europe.

It covered more than 300,000 people in the traditional crofting counties, from Argyll to Shetland, at a time when medical and nursing services were either poor or non-existent.

HIMS is regarded as a forerunner for the NHS in Scotland and a model for other health services, including those in Kentucky and Newfoundland.

Health service study helps ex-MSP graduate

Some 100 years after its formation, its influence was the subject of a dissertation by former North MP and MSP David Stewart who recently graduated with a master of science by research degree with merit from Edinburgh University.

Mr Stewart, who retired from politics in 2021, was also awarded a prize for best overall performance in the School of Social and Political Science’s MScR department.

The two-year course involved him travelling regularly to Edinburgh from his home in Inverness and studying online.

His graduation came almost 50 years since he first went to Paisley University to study politics.

Mr Stewart, who qualified as a social worker, decided to combine his interests in health, history and the Highlands and Islands in his studies during retirement.

David Stewart following his recent graduation

He sourced a lot of material from the Highland Archive Centre and also interviewed historians, including Prof Jim Hunter, emeritus professor of UHI’s Centre for History, and doctors including Dingwall GP Miles Mack.

“I became fascinated by the subject”, says Mr Stewart, 67, who studied alongside students in their 20s on his course.

“Basically, this was a state-subsidised health service for 300,000 people, 35 years before the NHS was set up.

“Not many people I asked even knew this existed, but it was an unbelievable system.

“It wasn’t without fault, but one of the main things I discovered was that, after viewing elements of this system in the Highlands, both Kentucky and Newfoundland copied elements of it to set up health services.

“That’s how good it was.

“As far as I know, no one made that connection before and I found it fascinating to learn about it.”

Health service set up with £42,000

HIMS came into being in 1913 with a £42,000 grant from the Treasury (worth £6,200,363 by 2023 prices).

Prior to that, the Highlands and Islands suffered from inadequate healthcare, untreated disease and poor transport.

Doctors and nurses struggled on low wages and a lack of housing.

In 1910, life expectancy for men was 50.1 and for women 53.2 and in some Highland parishes uncertified deaths were 80% of all recorded deaths.

The problems were highlighted in a 1912 report of the HIMS committee, chaired by Inverness-shire MP Sir John Dewar, and set up by Prime Minister Asquith.

It argued for a UK Government grant to provide health services under a single umbrella.

It led to doctors getting a minimum wage and the appointment of 100 Queen’s Nurses.

Patients were provided with medical care for a small fee and hospitals’ capacity increased.

David Stewart as a young MP in 1997

The changes meant working in remote communities became attractive and care was delivered to all sections of the community, at a standard higher than many other parts of Britain.

A subsequent report in 1936 showed major improvements across the Highlands and Islands.

The system was later studied by Mary Breckinridge, an American nurse and midwife, who read about HIMS in international medical journals and visited in 1924.

She reported at the time North Uist had four nurses/midwives and a doctor.

After moving to Kentucky in 1925 she founded the Frontier Nursing Service and later wrote in her book: “The system used by the Frontier Nursing Service is an adaptation of the methods used in the Highlands and Islands work.”

HIMS was also the principal model for the Newfoundland Cottage Hospital System (NCHS) established in Canada in 1934.

The commission that set up the system used the complete Dewar analysis and recommendations in its own findings.

Highlands treated differently

Mr Stewart said: “A big takeaway for me from my studies is that the Highlands was the origin of health services for other parts of the world.”

He said HIMS sits alongside crofting legislation and the development of hydro power in making the Highlands and Islands a special policy area for governments.

“There was a track record at the time of governments treating the area differently due its geography.

“You could argue the green freeport is an example of that recently, and the A9 an example of it being treated differently in a bad way.”

More from Inverness

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A German tourist who had denied killing his girlfriend by driving dangerously on the wrong side of the A82 has halted his crash trial by pleading guilty to a less serious offence. Proceedings against Gerrit Reickmann took an unexpected twist on the second day of a jury hearing evidence at the High Court in Inverness. Jurors had already watched a video of the 30-year-old's police interview following the deadly two-car collision between his hired Blue Citroen C3 and a grey Honda CRV. Reickmann's girlfriend, 24-year-old Melina Rosa P?prer from L?neburg in Germany, died in the horrific smash near Borlum Farm, Drumnadrochit, on October 12 2020. On Thursday, Reickmann, of?Am Hanloh, M?nster, Germany, admitted to an amended charge of causing serious injury and death by careless driving Picture shows; Deceased Melina Rosa P?prer and her killer-driver boyfriend Geritt Reichman. N/A. Supplied by Instagram (people)/DC Thomson (crash) Date; Unknown
Careless A82 driver killed girlfriend on couple's first-ever holiday
The Press and Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness for the very first time this week. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
PHOTOS: Press and Journal Christmas Concert comes to Inverness
Marian Byalov. Image: Facebook
Stonehaven family woken by 3am snoring stranger in their living room
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A driver who survived a deadly two-car crash on the A82 has told a jury she 'knew it was going to be bad' moments before the impact. Catherine Bruce, 59, told a jury that she saw 'a flash' as a blue Citroen C3 on the wrong side of the road coming towards her grey Honda CRV. Geritt Reickmann, of Am Hanloh, M?nster, Germany, is on trial at the High Court in Inverness, where he denies causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving. His passenger, Melina Rosa P?prer from Germany, died following the horrific smash on the A82 near Borlum Farm in the Drumnadrochit area on October 12 2020 Picture shows; Melina Rosa P?prer was killed in the crash on the A82 near Drumnadrochit . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
A82 crash survivor tells trial she saw a 'flash' and 'knew it was going…
Thorntons' new team in Inverness with managing partner Lesley Larg. In the back row, l-r, are Krysty Steele, Yasmin Myles, Anna Macleod-Adams, Lucy Bird and Elisa Miller. In the front row, l-r, are Paul Adams, John Smart, Ewan Miller, Ms Larg, Jennifer Callaghan and Hazel MacGillivray.
10 Inverness-based lawyers flit same firm to join newcomer Thorntons
We've got all the pics from the Press & Journal Christmas Concert in Inverness. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Press & Journal Christmas Concert in Inverness: Don't miss our eight-page picture special supplement
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A 27-year-old Inverness mother of two who made 'a catastrophic mistake' by agreeing to sell drugs during lockdown was given time by a Sheriff to stay out of trouble and save for a financial penalty. Chelsea Miller of Ashton Road appeared for sentence before Sheriff Gary Aitken after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of cannabis between November, 2021 and June, 2023 at a house in Evan Barron Road Picture shows; Chelsea Miller appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court . N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Chelsea Miller) / DC Thomson (Inverness Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
Inverness mum's 'catastrophic mistake' selling cannabis during lockdown
Raigmore Hospital Inverness.
Fears raised over 'desperate times' at Raigmore after hospital issues 'stay away' plea
Elderly woman in pyjamas seen walking in Alness.
Kessock Bridge reopens following concern for a person
inverness man arrested arned with a knife police scotland officer uniform
'Armed' man arrested after disturbance in Inverness

Conversation