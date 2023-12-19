Parents outraged as Potterton Nursery closes permanently ‘without any consultation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents outraged as Potterton Nursery closes permanently ‘without any consultation’

Aberdeenshire Council says the building, which had been closed temporarily to fix heating issues, was still causing concerns.

By Bailey Moreton
The Potterton Nursery. Image: Google Maps.
Parents have been left outraged at the sudden closure of Potterton Nursery.

In August, the service shut temporarily so that repairs could be made to the heating system.

Youngsters were sent to Balmedie School Nursery for childcare meantime, with parents assured their children would return to the usual setting in due course.

However it’s understood parents were told on December 13 that the nursery has now closed for good.

Aberdeenshire Council said the decision has been taken as there “continue to be concerns about the Potterton building”.

But parents have criticised the council’s actions, saying they were given “zero warning” about the future of the service – and that the final decision had been taken without any consultation period or listening to parents views.

Potterton Nursery taken away “without any warning”

One parent said they were baffled that temporarily closing the building to fix the heating – which they believe took just one week – had resulted in its permanent closure.

They said: “Our situation leaves us unable to work full time as we are shift workers, myself at the NHS, and cannot afford the extra childcare cost during the cost of living crisis.

“There is also no bus route between villages or transport being provided so those with cars are stuck with no options.

“A main reason for us moving to this village before starting a family was the childcare facilities and that’s all been taken away from us without any justification.”

Aberdeenshire Council say building needs repaired

A council spokesman said: “There continue to be concerns about the Potterton building, due to some further repairs being needed inside and outdoors and its overall suitability for the delivery of early learning and childcare.

“As all the children from Potterton have settled well at Balmedie the decision was made to update parents that access to early learning and childcare would be at Balmedie or the remainder of 2023/24 school year.

“Staff from Potterton are with the children at Balmedie to support their health and well-being and the majority of the children will be transitioning to Balmedie School in August.

“All staff in Balmedie will be able to support children in a more safe, secure and high quality environment.”

Potterton parents ‘left in limbo’

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin continued: “It is hugely disappointing the council have taken the decision to permanently close Potterton Nursery.

“Parents and caregivers have been left in limbo since the facility closed last month unexpectedly and have now been given the surprising news it will close permanently.

“Access to childcare provision locally is a huge asset especially in more rural areas and this decision will have a devastating impact as well as being unsettling for the children who previously attended Potterton Nursery.

“I am also dismayed there has been no consultation process on this matter leaving parents and caregivers completely shut out of any discussion, and I will be writing to Aberdeenshire Council to encourage them to undertake this process.”

Conversation