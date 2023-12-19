Parents outraged as Potterton Nursery closes permanently ‘without any consultation’

Parents have been left outraged at the sudden closure of Potterton Nursery.

In August, the service shut temporarily so that repairs could be made to the heating system.

Youngsters were sent to Balmedie School Nursery for childcare meantime, with parents assured their children would return to the usual setting in due course.

However it’s understood parents were told on December 13 that the nursery has now closed for good.

Aberdeenshire Council said the decision has been taken as there “continue to be concerns about the Potterton building”.

But parents have criticised the council’s actions, saying they were given “zero warning” about the future of the service – and that the final decision had been taken without any consultation period or listening to parents views.

Potterton Nursery taken away “without any warning”

One parent said they were baffled that temporarily closing the building to fix the heating – which they believe took just one week – had resulted in its permanent closure.

They said: “Our situation leaves us unable to work full time as we are shift workers, myself at the NHS, and cannot afford the extra childcare cost during the cost of living crisis.

“There is also no bus route between villages or transport being provided so those with cars are stuck with no options.

“A main reason for us moving to this village before starting a family was the childcare facilities and that’s all been taken away from us without any justification.”

Aberdeenshire Council say building needs repaired

A council spokesman said: “There continue to be concerns about the Potterton building, due to some further repairs being needed inside and outdoors and its overall suitability for the delivery of early learning and childcare.

“As all the children from Potterton have settled well at Balmedie the decision was made to update parents that access to early learning and childcare would be at Balmedie or the remainder of 2023/24 school year.

“Staff from Potterton are with the children at Balmedie to support their health and well-being and the majority of the children will be transitioning to Balmedie School in August.

“All staff in Balmedie will be able to support children in a more safe, secure and high quality environment.”

Potterton parents ‘left in limbo’

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin continued: “It is hugely disappointing the council have taken the decision to permanently close Potterton Nursery.

“Parents and caregivers have been left in limbo since the facility closed last month unexpectedly and have now been given the surprising news it will close permanently.

“Access to childcare provision locally is a huge asset especially in more rural areas and this decision will have a devastating impact as well as being unsettling for the children who previously attended Potterton Nursery.

“I am also dismayed there has been no consultation process on this matter leaving parents and caregivers completely shut out of any discussion, and I will be writing to Aberdeenshire Council to encourage them to undertake this process.”