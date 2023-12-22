Decade-long dream to bring ‘unique’ horse holiday haven to Huntly comes true as plans approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Decade-long dream to bring ‘unique’ horse holiday haven to Huntly comes true as plans approved

Louise Booth's plans for the new equestrian retreat at Logie Newton Farm were recently granted by Aberdeenshire Council.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Louise Booth with horses Blairbuie Heidi and Bell Heather O' The Glens and an artist impression of the new Huntly holiday lodges
Louise Booth with horses Blairbuie Heidi and Bell Heather O' The Glens and an artist impression of the new Huntly holiday lodges. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson/Sian Lyon

A Huntly woman’s 10-year dream to bring holiday homes with a twist to Aberdeenshire have taken a huge step towards becoming a reality.

Louise Booth, 39, is leading a “unique” project that will allow animal-loving tourists to take their dogs and horses along on a trip with them.

Under the plans, four chalets and a block of eight stables will be built at Logie Newton Farm.

The one and two-bedroom holiday homes will come complete with a BBQ, fire pit and a hot tub for guests to enjoy.

Louise’s husband Mike will be part of a team responsible for building the lodges and the couple are determined to use local suppliers.

And it will be a real family affair.

Louise Booth with husband Mike, her dad David Cruickshank and his partner Gillian Watt.
Louise Booth with husband Mike, her dad David Cruickshank and his partner Gillian Watt. Image: Sian Lyon

Her dad David Cruickshank, who owns the farm, will be part of it too.

The proposal was recently given the go-ahead by Aberdeenshire Council.

Where did the idea for the Huntly retreat come from?

Louise began thinking about opening her own accommodation linked to outdoor activities back in 2014.

But it wasn’t until last summer that this fully formed idea dawned on her – when she found herself struggling to find someone to look after her animals ahead of going on holiday.

Bell Heather O' The Glens and Louise pictured at the Winter Petplan Area Festival held at Netherton Equestrian.
Bell Heather O’ The Glens and Louise pictured at the Winter Petplan Area Festival held at Netherton Equestrian. Image: Louise Booth

“I thought, ‘there are going to be other people in the same position as us, why not offer the accommodation?’

“The Ythan Riding Club came out to do a fundraising farm ride last year and everybody was so amazed at the hacking facilities that we had.

“Following that ride, dad and I were speaking and we thought this is what we can do to be different.”

And that’s when the plan to create the Huntly equestrian retreat was born.

Huntly holiday homes to support family farm

The proposal will allow the farm business to diversify and help secure its long-term future.

The family has owned Logie Newton Farm for around 200 years and Louise is the sixth generation to be raised there.

Louise with her dad David Cruickshank on her wedding day.
Louise with her dad David Cruickshank on her wedding day. Image: Sian Lyon

Louise was brought up on the farm with horses, but it was only after she moved to Edinburgh when she noticed what she missed most.

“When I was down there I started to realise how lucky we were being on the farm with all the off-road tracking that we have.”

Louise hopes the development will also bring a welcome tourism boost to the area.

Cyclists welcome to stopover at new Huntly holiday haven

But it’s not just about horse holidays.

The site is also perfect to offer routes and somewhere to stay for bike fanatics from near and far.

Louise pictured during her charity Tour O' Scotland cycle ride in 2018.
Louise pictured during her charity Tour O’ Scotland cycle ride in 2018. Image: Louise Booth

“The north-east is absolutely amazing for cycling, whether that’s road biking or mountain biking,” Louise stated.

“I wanted to be able to provide cyclists a place where they can come and train or just enjoy the area.”

Louise is a keen cyclist herself having completed a Tour O’ Scotland bike ride back in 2018 in aid of Clan and Kayleigh’s Wee Stars.

Louise pictured after completing her Tour O' Scotland cycling effort, arriving back at the family farm.
Louise pictured after completing her Tour O’ Scotland cycling effort, arriving back at the family farm. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

She completed the 1,000 mile charity challenge in just 12 days and raised over £31,000 which was split between the two worthy causes.

“I know quite a lot of the north-east course so I’m hoping to be able to help guests if they want to find road cycling routes,” Louise explained.

“I can recommend them some good places to go – and obviously where there is good coffee and cake.”

Facility to offer peace and tranquility for all visitors

The facility will also double up as a wellness retreat as there will be opportunities for both horses and their humans to get pampered.

And guests – with or without pets – will be able to relax and unwind in the quiet surroundings.

The new equestrian retreat will be located on the Logie Newton Farm site. Image: John Wink Design

Louise explained: “What I realised over the last few years is just how peaceful our farm is.

“If you go for walks in the evening we’ve got no light pollution so in the winter you can see the stars and the Northern Lights if they are out.

“We want it to be somewhere where people can come and escape and switch off, connect with nature and get away from the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life.”

When will the new Huntly holiday retreat open?

Anyone looking to visit the new accommodation won’t have to wait too long as Louise is hoping to have it in operation by the summer.

She said: “I’m so excited, I just can’t wait to be able to get everything going and be up and running and welcoming guests.”

An artist impression of the proposed holiday chalets.
An artist impression of the proposed holiday chalets. Image: John Wink Design

“A lot of people are saying they want to know as soon as they are able to book so they can start planning their holidays for next year.

“You obviously hope that everyone is going to like your idea, but when I saw the response to it I was really pleased.”

Conversation