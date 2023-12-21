North Sea helicopter flights hit by Storm Pia days before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North Sea helicopter flights hit by Storm Pia days before Christmas

Wave of cancellations and delays from Aberdeen bases.

By Ryan Duff
Workers will be waiting to find out if flights home will go ahead before Christmas.
Offshore workers could face a nervy wait to find out if they will be flying home for Christmas.

Aberdeen has been issued a yellow wind warning today which is causing North Sea flights to be cancelled or delayed less than a week before the holiday.

North-east helicopter operators NHV and Offshore Helicopter Services UK a combined 17 cancelled flights from the Granite City heliport.

Affected customers include Total Energies, CNOOC, Serica, Harbour Energy, and Petrofac.

Flights delayed due to weather

In addition to cancelled flights Offshore Helicopter Services UK is reporting a number of flights being delayed due to weather throughout the day.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across many parts of the UK today.

The warnings for the strong winds that the Met Office says will create “travel disruption” is set to come to an end by 9pm today.

Bristow, another Aberdeen-based helicopter operator has delayed flights for Repsol and Chrysor Petroleum as well.

Helicopter schedules disrupted

The North Sea operators that have been struck with cancellations today have been asked how changes in flight plans are affecting if staff can get home for Christmas.

CNOOC already has plans are already in place to deal with the disruption caused by today’s strong winds.

The firm said: “We have crew change flights scheduled to fly Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, therefore we don’t expect today’s adverse weather to impact our people who are due home for Christmas.”

One operator, CHC, is not advertising any delayed or cancelled flights today, however, all of the firm’s flights that were on its online flight tracker have since been taken down.

The French supermajor, TotalEnergies, told Energy Voice: “We’re not anticipating any issues at this stage.”

