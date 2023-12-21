Pub bosses plead to keep marquee amid plans to ‘bring Bruce Millers building back into busy use’

Pub bosses have vowed to bring the old Bruce Millers music shop “back into busy use” after years of it lying vacant on Union Street.

A few weeks ago, we revealed that PB Devco had put in plans to “clear” the site, which has been lying vacant for 13 years.

Now the hospitality firm, which runs the adjoining Howff pub, is seeking permission to keep the Motif beer garden to the rear of the store for another four years.

The outdoor drinking area was created during the Covid pandemic, and known as The Draft Project at the time.

Fresh proposals have now been sent in shedding a bit more light on their wider aims, which link to the long-closed music emporium.

Restoring old shop will ‘revitalise Union Street’

Architect Richard Slater writes: “The applicants have recently submitted proposals to the council for the redevelopment of the former Bruce Millers music shop, located above The Howff and in front of Motif.

“The former store has has fallen into disrepair.

“The applicant’s intention is to bring the once popular store building back into busy use, improving the street scene and further revitalising Union Street.”

The documents state that PB Devco, which also runs the nearby Soul nightclub, employs 40 people at Motif.

What would you like to see happen with the former Bruce Millers? Let us know in our comments section below

How does the Bruce Millers marquee fit in?

The 20m x 30m marquee, stretching from the rear of the shop to Langstane Place, was opened on the site of flattened tuition rooms and storage space.

The scheme cost the firm about £250,000.

Now, permission is being sought to keep it there until June 2028.

Exactly what the owners plan for the old Bruce Millers remains unclear.

But it would be reasonable to expect some form of hospitality venue, given this is PB Devco’s particular specialty.

The firm also runs the College Bar, Babylon nightcub, the So…NYC bagel restaurant, Vovem Meat and Liquor and the Queen Vic pub in Rosemount.

Our city centre tracker details all the latest on the empty units in Aberdeen, with only one Union Street premises vacant for longer than this one.

You can see the plans to retain the Bruce Millers marquee here.

Earlier this month we reported on PB Devco’s calls for all-hours trading in Aberdeen to meet the new demand of cruise ship tourists.