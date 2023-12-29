‘Low blow’ for pub as thousands taken from Fittie Bar in overnight raid

An Aberdeen bar has branded a late night break-in “a low-blow” after thieves made off with thousands in an overnight break-in.

The Fittie Bar on Wellington Street was raided by a trio of thieves in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday December 27.

At 2.40am criminals broke in through the door, smashing a window, before making off with roughly £2,000 of cash from the till.

However, they were caught on the Footdee bar’s security camera, and police are now reviewing footage as part of their investigation into the crime.

Steven Lepkowski, 31, arrived for work at 9am on his first day as the pub’s new manager on Wednesday, but was shocked to find the premises a mess and with cash stolen.

Worst start for new Fittie Bar manager

Speaking to the P&J, he said: “I came in on my first day with two members of staff that morning to set up.

“But when I went to go check on the money, I realised that area of the bar was a mess.

“You could also feel quite a big draft, which, it’s quite unusual. We then realised the back door had been broken open and the window had been smashed.

“The owner has been here over 21 years and there’s never been an incident like this before.

“I think it’s quite a low blow to be honest.”

Mandy Miller, owner of the Fittie Bar was just embarking on her two-week holiday to Egypt when it the break-in occurred.

Learning of the crime over the phone, she offered to come home to deal with it but was reassured by Steven that the situation is now in hand.

Speaking to staff remotely, Mandy was just “glad that no-one was hurt” and that damage to the interior was minimal.

Information wanted on raid

Now those at the Fittie are urging anyone to come forward that may have any information regarding the crime.

A statement from the bar on social media read: “Sadly on Wednesday December 27 at 2.40am the bar suffered a break in, causing damage and loss to us.

“We since have managed to reopen at full capacity however would appreciate it if anyone in the area with any CCTV footage or other information could please contact the police.”

Those with information should contact the police on the non-emergency line 101 and quote the following crime reference – 0458345/23.