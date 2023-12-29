‘Low blow’ for pub as thousands taken from Fittie Bar in overnight raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Low blow’ for pub as thousands taken from Fittie Bar in overnight raid

New manager arrived at work on first day to find £2,000 had been taken from the till.

By Graham Fleming
Fittie Bar
Fittie Bar was targeted by a trio of thieves that stole thousands from the Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen bar has branded a late night break-in “a low-blow” after thieves made off with thousands in an overnight break-in.

The Fittie Bar on Wellington Street was raided by a trio of thieves in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday December 27.

At 2.40am criminals broke in through the door, smashing a window, before making off with roughly £2,000 of cash from the till.

Fittie bar door damage
The thieves broke in through the bar door, smashing a window in the process.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

However, they were caught on the Footdee bar’s security camera, and police are now reviewing footage as part of their investigation into the crime.

Steven Lepkowski, 31, arrived for work at 9am on his first day as the pub’s new manager on Wednesday, but was shocked to find the premises a mess and with cash stolen.

Worst start for new Fittie Bar manager

Speaking to the P&J, he said: “I came in on my first day with two members of staff that morning to set up.

“But when I went to go check on the money, I realised that area of the bar was a mess.

Steven Lepkowski
Steven, left, pictured with colleague Nicola Williamson, said his first day as bar manager did not go to plan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“You could also feel quite a big draft, which, it’s quite unusual. We then realised the back door had been broken open and the window had been smashed.

“The owner has been here over 21 years and there’s never been an incident like this before.

“I think it’s quite a low blow to be honest.”

Mandy Miller, owner of the Fittie Bar was just embarking on her two-week holiday to Egypt when it the break-in occurred.

Learning of the crime over the phone, she offered to come home to deal with it but was reassured by Steven that the situation is now in hand.

Speaking to staff remotely, Mandy was just “glad that no-one was hurt” and that damage to the interior was minimal.

Fittie Bar
Owner Mandy Miller was “just glad everyone was okay” following the break-in. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

Information wanted on raid

Now those at the Fittie are urging anyone to come forward that may have any information regarding the crime.

A statement from the bar on social media read: “Sadly on Wednesday December 27 at 2.40am the bar suffered a break in, causing damage and loss to us.

“We since have managed to reopen at full capacity however would appreciate it if anyone in the area with any CCTV footage or other information could please contact the police.”

Those with information should contact the police on the non-emergency line 101 and quote the following crime reference – 0458345/23.

