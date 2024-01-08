Police appeal to trace missing Peterhead teenager Lennox Price

Police are searching for a missing Peterhead teenager.

The search for Lennox Price began yesterday morning and continued through the night.

Police are now appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of the 15-year-old.

He was last seen in the Peterhead area.

Officers are asking the public to come forward if they have any information which may be useful in the search.

Mr Price has been described as 5 foot and 10 inches tall with short and fair hair.

Those that may be able to help police are urged to contact Police Scotland via the 101 number quoting incident number PS20240108-0062.