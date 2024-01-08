Police appeal to trace missing Peterhead teenager Lennox Price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police appeal to trace missing Peterhead teenager Lennox Price

The 15-year-old was last seen around 7am yesterday morning in the Peterhead area.

By Graham Fleming
Lennox Price
Can you help find Lennox? Image: Police Scotland.

Police are searching for a missing Peterhead teenager.

The search for Lennox Price began yesterday morning and continued through the night.

Police are now appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of the 15-year-old.

He was last seen in the Peterhead area.

Lennox Price
Can you help find Lennox? Image: Police Scotland.

Officers are asking the public to come forward if they have any information which may be useful in the search.

Mr Price has been described as 5 foot and 10 inches tall with short and fair hair.

Those that may be able to help police are urged to contact Police Scotland via the 101 number quoting incident number PS20240108-0062.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rhyan Kelly admitted assaulting and failing to stay away from his former partner. Image: Merseyside Police/DC Thomson.
Man jailed over 'out of the blue' attack on ex-girlfriend
Stewart Milne Group builds homes across north-east Scotland as well as in the north-west of England.
North-east housebuilder Stewart Milne Group files administration notice in England
A fault between Montrose and Arbroath is causing delays to Train services
Delays to trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to signalling fault
Car on its roof.
Diversion in place as three injured in crash between car and HGV on A947…
The Three Lums on Lewis Road.
Man in court after threatening to shoot Aberdeen bar worker
The huge Shenval house near Ballater would be made to very modern requirements.
Huge house planned for Shenval spot outside Ballater 'where Scotland's last wolf was killed'
Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott did not attend Marischal College for 16 months during the Covid pandemic. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Warning stay-at-home council chiefs need to be 'visible, active and present' if we want…
Chief executive Angela Scott went nearly 500 days without attending Aberdeen City Council HQ. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Revealed: How often are the top-paid brains running Aberdeen working from the city centre?
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – top lawyer and kitten con artist appear in dock
Graham Hare carried out the majority of the scam at the Cocket Hat Shell garage in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Fuel fraudster offered to fill up strangers' cars - then put it on his…