Man jailed over ‘out of the blue’ attack on ex-girlfriend

A man has been jailed after a brutal street attack upon his former long-term partner that left her curled up on the pavement in the foetal position in Aberdeen.

Rhyan Kelly, 23, approached the woman as she left her home and assaulted her without warning when she became frightened and pulled out her mobile phone to call police.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Kelly grabbed the woman before pushing her to the ground and savagely kicking her to the head and body.

Kelly also admitted additional charges of failing to adhere to a court order not to approach the woman.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that the couple had been in a long-term relationship but had separated a year earlier in April 2022.

On May 13 last year, the woman left her home and was walking down Elmbank Road in Aberdeen when she saw Kelly walking towards her.

“She continued walking and called the police due to an earlier interaction with the accused,” Ms Cardow said.

“He approached her and tried to prevent her from using her phone by grabbing her on the arms and shoulders and pushing her to the ground.

“The accused then began kicking her to the head and body – this caused her to enter the foetal position to prevent any further assault.”

The attack was halted when Kelly saw a member of the public approach which caused him to run off.

Police were then contacted, Ms Cardow added.

Appearing in the dock, Kelly pleaded guilty to one charge of assault and two charges of failing to adhere to a condition not to approach the woman in the months following the assault.

He also admitted one charge of failing to turn up at a subsequent court appearance.

‘Out of the blue’ assault

Defence agent Leonard Birkenshaw told the court that his client “accepts that the incident occurred”.

“When Mr Kelly saw her he saw that she had pulled her phone out and thought she was going to call the police and he didn’t want that,” the solicitor said.

“He was acting out of character and he does not have a record for violence.

“This is something that got out of hand and he recognises that.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Kelly that she accepted he did not have violent offences on his criminal record, but added: “Nevertheless, it was an assault out of the blue.”

She fined Kelly £420 but gave him no time to pay and sentenced him to 14 days in prison.

