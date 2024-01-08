Man jailed over ‘out of the blue’ attack on ex-girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed over ‘out of the blue’ attack on ex-girlfriend

Rhyan Kelly, 23, also admitted additional charges of failing to adhere to a court order not to approach the woman. 

By David McPhee
Rhyan Kelly admitted assaulting and failing to stay away from his former partner. Image: Merseyside Police/DC Thomson.
A man has been jailed after a brutal street attack upon his former long-term partner that left her curled up on the pavement in the foetal position in Aberdeen.

Rhyan Kelly, 23, approached the woman as she left her home and assaulted her without warning when she became frightened and pulled out her mobile phone to call police.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Kelly grabbed the woman before pushing her to the ground and savagely kicking her to the head and body.

Kelly also admitted additional charges of failing to adhere to a court order not to approach the woman.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that the couple had been in a long-term relationship but had separated a year earlier in April 2022.

Rhyan Kelly brutally attacked ex-girlfriend in Aberdeen street

On May 13 last year, the woman left her home and was walking down Elmbank Road in Aberdeen when she saw Kelly walking towards her.

“She continued walking and called the police due to an earlier interaction with the accused,” Ms Cardow said.

“He approached her and tried to prevent her from using her phone by grabbing her on the arms and shoulders and pushing her to the ground.

“The accused then began kicking her to the head and body – this caused her to enter the foetal position to prevent any further assault.”

The attack was halted when Kelly saw a member of the public approach which caused him to run off.

Police were then contacted, Ms Cardow added.

Appearing in the dock, Kelly pleaded guilty to one charge of assault and two charges of failing to adhere to a condition not to approach the woman in the months following the assault.

He also admitted one charge of failing to turn up at a subsequent court appearance.

‘Out of the blue’ assault

Defence agent Leonard Birkenshaw told the court that his client “accepts that the incident occurred”.

“When Mr Kelly saw her he saw that she had pulled her phone out and thought she was going to call the police and he didn’t want that,” the solicitor said.

“He was acting out of character and he does not have a record for violence.

“This is something that got out of hand and he recognises that.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Kelly that she accepted he did not have violent offences on his criminal record, but added: “Nevertheless, it was an assault out of the blue.”

She fined Kelly £420 but gave him no time to pay and sentenced him to 14 days in prison.

