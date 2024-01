Full list: 85 schools in Aberdeenshire shut and 10,000 Highland children affected by delays and closures amid Wednesday snow and ice warning

Snow and ice are disrupting travel in the north, north-east, islands and Argyll forcing some schools to close.

A yellow weather warning has closed several schools, with many others reporting late openings due to transport issues.

It was the coldest night of winter so far with -14°C recorded at Dalwhinnie this morning, beating -12.5°C at Altnaharra recorded on the 3rd December 2023

There are several Met Office warnings for snow and ice in place across the Highlands, Northern Isles, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

A yellow weather warning is in place for ice and snow until Thursday.

Some schools will also be affected tomorrow as many across the region announce they will close two days in a row, or have a delayed opening.

Here is a list of the schools affected today (Wednesday January 17) so far:

Aberdeen

Many schools have a delayed opening this morning.

Culter School: Delayed opening

Cults School: Delayed opening

Heathryburn School: Delayed opening

Milltimber School: Delayed opening

Orchard Brae School: Delayed opening

Ashgrove Children’s Centre: Delayed opening

Quarryhill School: Delayed opening

Aberdeenshire

Schools are closed, and many have delayed openings this morning.

Aberchirder Primary School: Transport not operating

Aboyne Academy: Changes to transport routes

Aboyne Primary School Opening delayed

Alehousewells School Opening delayed

Alford Academy Changes to transport routes

Alford Primary School Opening delayed

Anna Ritchie School School closed

Arduthie School Opening delayed. Nursery closed

Arnage School Opening delayed

Auchenblae School Closed to everyone

Auchnagatt School Changes to transport routes

Auchterellon School Opening delayed

Auchterless School Closed to everyone

Ballater School Opening delayed

Ballogie Nursery Closed to everyone

Balmedie School Opening delayed

Banchory Academy Opening delayed

Banchory Primary School Opening delayed

Banchory-Devenick School Transport not operating

Banff Academy Changes to transport routes

Banff Primary School Transport not operating

Barthol Chapel School Opening delayed

Bervie School Transport not operating, Opening delayed

Boddam School Opening delayed

Bracoden School: Closed

Braemar School Opening delayed

Buchanhaven Primary School Opening delayed

Burnhaven School Closed to everyone

Carronhill School Transport not operating

Catterline School School closed

Chapel of Garioch School Transport not operating

Clerkhill School Opening delayed

Cluny School Opening delayed

Craigievar School Closed today

Crathes School Opening delayed

Crimond School Opening delayed

Crombie School Opening delayed

Crossroads Nursery, Durris Opening delayed

Crudie School Closed to everyone

Cultercullen School Opening delayed

Dales Park School Opening delayed

Daviot School Closed today

Drumblade School Closed to everyone

Drumoak School Transport not operating, Opening delayed

Dunnottar School School closed

Durris School Transport not operating, Opening delayed

Ellon Academy Partial closure for pupils, Changes to transport routes, Transport not operating

Ellon Primary School Opening delayed

Elrick School Opening delayed

Fetterangus School Closed to everyone

Fettercairn School Closed to everyone

Fintry School, Turriff Opening delayed, Closed to everyone

Finzean School Closed to everyone

Fishermoss School Opening delayed

Fordyce School Opening delayed, Transport not operating

Forgue School Closed to everyone

Foveran School Opening delayed

Fraserburgh Academy Closed to pupils only

Fraserburgh North School Closed to everyone

Fraserburgh South Park School Closed to everyone

Fyvie School Closed to everyone

Glenbervie School Transport not operating, Opening delayed

Gordon Primary School Opening delayed

Gordon Schools (The) Changes to transport routes

Hatton Fintray School Opening delayed

Hatton School, Cruden Opening delayed, Transport not operating

Hill of Banchory School Opening delayed

Hillside School Opening delayed

Insch School Opening delayed

Inverallochy School Closed to everyone

Inverurie Academy Opening delayed, Changes to transport routes

Johnshaven School Closed to everyone

Keig School Transport not operating, Opening delayed

Keithhall School Opening delayed

Kellands School Closed to everyone

Kemnay Academy Opening delayed

Kemnay Primary School Opening delayed

Kennethmont School Transport not operating

Kincardine O’Neil School Opening delayed

Kinellar School Opening delayed

King Edward School Closed to everyone

Kininmonth School Transport not operating, Closed to everyone

Kinneff School Closed today

Kintore School Opening delayed

Lairhillock School Closed to everyone

Largue School Closed to everyone

Laurencekirk School Transport not operating, Closed to everyone

Lochpots School Closed to everyone

Logie Coldstone School Opening delayed

Logie Durno School Opening delayed

Longside School Closed today

Lumphanan School Opening delayed

Luthermuir School Closed to everyone

Macduff Primary School Opening delayed

Mackie Academy Opening delayed

Marykirk School Closed to everyone

Maud School Closed today

Mearns Academy Closed to pupils only

Meethill School Opening delayed

Meiklemill School Opening delayed

Meldrum Academy Closed to everyone

Meldrum School Changes to transport routes

Methlick School Opening delayed

Midmill School Opening delayed

Mill O’ Forest School Opening delayed

Mintlaw Academy Closed to pupils only

Mintlaw School Transport not operating, Opening delayed

Monquhitter School Closed to everyone

Monymusk School Opening delayed

New Deer School School closed

New Machar School Opening delayed

New Pitsligo and St John’s School Closed to everyone

Newburgh Mathers School Opening delayed

Old Rayne School Opening delayed

Ordiquhill School Opening delayed

Oyne School Opening delayed

Peterhead Academy Closed to everyone

Peterhead Central School Opening delayed

Pitfour School Opening delayed

Pitmedden School Opening delayed

Port Elphinstone School Opening delayed

Port Erroll School Opening delayed

Portlethen Academy Opening delayed

Portlethen School: Partial closure

Portsoy School Opening delayed

Premnay School Opening delayed

Rathen School Closed to everyone

Redmyre School Closed to everyone

Rhynie School Closed to everyone

Rosehearty School Closed to everyone

Rothienorman School Transport not operating, Opening delayed

Sandhaven School Closed to everyone

Skene School Opening delayed

Slains School Opening delayed

St Andrews School, Fraserburgh Closed to everyone

St Andrew’s School, Inverurie Changes to transport routes

St Cyrus School Transport not operating, Closed to everyone

St Fergus School Changes to transport routes, Opening delayed

Strathburn School Opening delayed

Strichen School Opening delayed

Stuartfield School: Closed today

Tarland School Opening delayed

Tarves School Opening delayed, Transport not operating

Tipperty School Opening delayed

Torphins School Opening delayed

Towie School Opening delayed

Tullynessle School Opening delayed

Turriff Academy Closed to pupils only

Turriff Primary School Closed to everyone

Tyrie School Closed to everyone

Uryside School Opening delayed

Westfield School Closed today

Westhill Academy Opening delayed

Westhill Primary School Opening delayed

Whitehills School Opening delayed

Moray Schools

A handful of schools are closed or have a delayed opening this morning.

Aberlour Primary School: Later start

Aberlour & Craigellachie Pre-School Nursery Later start

Cluny Primary School: Later start

Dallas Primary School: Later opening

Forres Academy: Transport not operating.

Keith Grammar School: Opening at 9.35am

Knockando Primary: Late opening

Lhanbryde Primary School: Later start and transport disruption.

Millbank Primary School: Staggered opening.

Rothes Primary School: Later opening

Speyside High School: Open with a delayed start

Tomintoul Primary School: School open for village children

Highland

A number of Highland schools are closed today.

Abernethy Primary: Closed

Abernethy Primary Nursery: Closed

Acharacle Primary: Closed

Acharacle Primary Nursery – EM: Closed

Acharacle Primary Nursery – GM: Closed

Aldourie Primary: Closed

Ardgour Primary: Closed

Ardgour Primary Nursery: Closed

Auldearn Primary: Closed

Auldearn Primary Nursery: Closed

Avoch Primary: Closed

Avoch Primary Nursery: Closed

Balnain Primary: Closed

Banavie Primary: Closed

Banavie Primary Nursery: Closed

Ben Wyvis Primary: Partially closed – opening 1 hour later

Ben Wyvis Primary Nursery: Partially closed – opening 1 hour later

Broadford Primary: Closed

Broadford Primary Nursery – EM: Closed

Broadford Primary Nursery – GM: Closed

Bualnaluib Primary: Closed

Bualnaluib Primary Nursery: Closed

Bun-Sgoil Shlèite: Closed

Cannich Bridge Primary: Closed

Cannich Bridge Primary Nursery: Closed

Caol Primary: Closed

Caol Primary Nursery: Closed

Carbost Primary: Closed

Carbost Primary Nursery: Closed

Carrbridge Primary: Closed

Carrbridge Primary Nursery: Closed

Castletown Primary: Closed

Castletown Primary Nursery: Closed

Cawdor Primary: Closed

Cawdor Primary Nursery: Closed

Central Primary: Closed

Central Primary Nursery: Closed

Craighill Primary: Partially closed – opening 1 hour later

Craighill Primary Nursery – EM: Partially closed – opening 1 hour later

Craighill Primary Nursery – GM: Partially closed – opening 1 hour later

Daviot Primary: Closed

Deshar Primary: Closed

Deshar Primary Nursery: Closed

Dunbeath Primary: Closed

Dunbeath Primary Nursery: Closed

Dunvegan Primary: Closed

Dunvegan Primary Nursery – GM: Closed

Farr High School: Closed

Farr Primary (Suth): Closed

Farr Primary Nursery (Suth): Closed

Fortrose Academy: Closed

Gairloch Primary Nursery – EM: Closed

Gairloch Primary Nursery – GM: Closed

Glen Urquhart High School: Closed

Glenurquhart Primary: Closed

Glenurquhart Primary Nursery – GM: Closed

Halkirk Primary: Closed

Hill of Fearn Primary: Partially closed – opening 1 hour later

Hill of Fearn Primary Nursery: Partially closed – opening 1 hour later

Inverlochy Primary: Closed

Inverlochy Primary Nursery: Closed

Inverness High School: Closed

Inverness Royal Academy: Closed

Kingussie High School: Closed

Lairg Primary: Closed

Lairg Primary Nursery: Closed

Lybster Primary: Closed

Lybster Primary Nursery: Closed

Melvich Primary: Closed

Melvich Primary Nursery: Closed

Miller Academy Primary: Closed

Milton of Leys Primary: Closed

Milton of Leys Primary Nursery: Closed

Muirtown Primary: Closed

Muirtown Primary Nursery: Closed

Ness Castle Primary: Closed

Ness Castle Primary Nursery: Closed

Newton Park Primary: Closed

Newton Park Primary Nursery: Closed

North Kessock Primary: Closed

North Kessock Primary Nursery: Closed

Noss Primary: Closed

Noss Primary Nursery: Closed

Obsdale Primary: Partially closed – opening 1 hour later

Obsdale Primary Nursery: Closed

Park Primary Nursery: Partially closed – opening 1 hour later

Park Primary School: Partially closed – opening 1 hour later

Poolewe Primary: Closed

Portree High School: Closed

Portree Primary: Closed

Raasay Primary: Closed

Raasay Primary Nursery: Closed

Reay Primary: Closed

Rogart Primary: Closed

Rogart Primary Nursery: Closed

Rosebank Primary: Closed

Rosehall Primary: Closed

Scourie Primary: Closed

Scourie Primary Nursery: Closed

South Lodge Primary: Partially closed – opening 1 hour later

South Lodge Primary Nursery: Partially closed – opening 1 hour later

St Clement’s School: Closed

St Columba’s Roman Catholic Primary: Closed

Staffin Primary: Closed

Staffin Primary Nursery – GM: Closed

Strathconon Primary: Closed

Strathdearn Primary: Closed

Strathdearn Primary Nursery: Closed

Stratherrick Primary: Closed

Stratherrick Primary Nursery: Closed

Strathgarve Primary: Closed

Strathgarve Primary Nursery: Closed

Strontian Primary: Closed

Strontian Primary Nursery: Closed

Tain Royal Academy: Partially closed – opening 1 hour later

Tarbat Old Primary: Partially closed – opening 1 hour later

Tarbat Old Primary Nursery: Partially closed – opening 1 hour later

Teanassie Primary: Closed

Teanassie Primary Nursery: Closed

Thrumster Primary: Closed

Thrumster Primary Nursery: Closed

Tomnacross Primary School and Nursery: Closed

Tongue Primary: Closed

Tongue Primary Nursery: Closed

Ullapool High School: Partially closed

Ullapool Primary: Closed

Ullapool Primary Nursery – EM: Closed

Ullapool Primary Nursery – GM: Closed

Watten Primary: Closed

Wick High School: Closed

Shetland

All schools in Shetland are closed today.

Argyll

No schools are currently reported as closed.

