Empty Aberdeen BT building ‘could become hotel or flats’ as it hits the market for £2m

One of Aberdeen’s most high-profile empty buildings could be revived as a hotel or student flats as it hits the market.

The city’s New Telecom House, which once housed hundreds of BT employees, has gone on sale for £2 million.

The huge property near the railway station has been vacant ever since the telecommunications company abandoned the complex in November 2020.

At the time, bosses said the renewal of the lease was too costly – with more staff allowed to work from home.

The closure was described as a “hammer blow” to the region as it was trying to emerge from the pandemic.

But now, more than three years after the building was boarded up, there is new hope for its future.

What can be done with former BT building?

Owners Fore Partnership are looking for someone to take over the property and bring it back into use.

The 80,000sq ft office building comprises of 12 open-plan floors, with views across the city and the North Sea.

There are also 54 parking spaces available.

Real estate agents CBRE, who are in charge of the sale, hailed its prime location near the city’s “leisure destination” Union Square as one of its best assets.

And they reckon that reviving New Telecom House could be a great opportunity to increase footfall and boost the city centre.

Meanwhile, architects Halliday Fraser Munro have come up with several options for how the building could be repurposed.

These include converting it into flats, student accommodation or a hotel.