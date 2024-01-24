Empty Aberdeen BT building ‘could become hotel or flats’ as it hits the market for £2m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Empty Aberdeen BT building ‘could become hotel or flats’ as it hits the market for £2m

The property near the city's railway station has lain disused since the company shut its offices in 2020.

By Denny Andonova
BT building on Aberdeen's College Street.
There are hopes the city's New Telecom House could one day become a hotel, student accomodation or flats.

One of Aberdeen’s most high-profile empty buildings could be revived as a hotel or student flats as it hits the market.

The city’s New Telecom House, which once housed hundreds of BT employees, has gone on sale for £2 million.

The huge property near the railway station has been vacant ever since the telecommunications company abandoned the complex in November 2020.

At the time, bosses said the renewal of the lease was too costly – with more staff allowed to work from home.

New Telecom House, on College Street, was used as BT Group offices for about 35 years. Image: DC Thomson archive.

The closure was described as a “hammer blow” to the region as it was trying to emerge from the pandemic.

But now, more than three years after the building was boarded up, there is new hope for its future.

What can be done with former BT building?

Owners Fore Partnership are looking for someone to take over the property and bring it back into use.

The 80,000sq ft office building comprises of 12 open-plan floors, with views across the city and the North Sea.

BT building in Aberdeen, view from the city's train station.
The former BT building overlooks the city’s train station and Union Square. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

There are also 54 parking spaces available.

Real estate agents CBRE, who are in charge of the sale, hailed its prime location near the city’s “leisure destination” Union Square as one of its best assets.

And they reckon that reviving New Telecom House could be a great opportunity to increase footfall and boost the city centre.

BT building in Aberdeen
Fore Partnership, the private investment club for family offices, part of the Cording Group, acquired Aberdeen’s New Telecom House in 2013. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, architects Halliday Fraser Munro have come up with several options for how the building could be repurposed.

These include converting it into flats, student accommodation or a hotel.

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation