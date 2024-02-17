“Extreme concern” for 59-year-old Fraserburgh man Anthony Stewart after being reported missing

Police say they are “extremely concerned” for the safety of missing 59-year-old man Anthony Stewart.

He was last seen in in the Fraserburgh area at around 9.30am this morning.

Anyone with any information about Anthony’s whereabouts has been encouraged to come forward by police.

Anthony is described as around five-foot-six in height and with a stocky build.

He was wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and brown boots at the time of going missing.

Sergeant Sam Hewett of Police Scotland said: “We are extremely concerned for Anthony’s wellbeing and safety.

“Officers are currently carrying out searches and enquiries in and around the Fraserburgh area to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.

“If you have seen Anthony, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact 101 as soon as possible quoting incident number 1035 of 17 February.”