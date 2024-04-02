Port of Aberdeen’s new £25 million upgrade is funding route ‘priority’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Port of Aberdeen’s new £25 million upgrade is funding route ‘priority’

Chief executive Bob Sanguinetti hails it as 'a significant vote of confidence' in harbour's £420 million expansion.

By Keith Findlay
Port of Aberdeen was used by more than 700 vessels associated with offshore wind projects last year, including the Blue Tern, pictured.
Port of Aberdeen was used by more than 700 vessels associated with offshore wind projects last year, including the Blue Tern, pictured. Image: Port of Aberdeen

Port of Aberdeen is a step closer to success in a Scottish Government-backed route to funding for a new £25 million investment in its facilities.

About £420m has already been spent on expansion, creating the new South Harbour.

But the historic port’s bosses are now eyeing a large slice of the supply chain “cake” as energy companies crack on with multiple offshore wind projects in the UK North Sea.

And they are seeking cash through becoming one of 10 “priority” projects earmarked for support from the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council (Sowec) and its “strategic investment model” (Sim).

Aberdeen South Harbour.
Aberdeen South Harbour. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

Sowec is a partnership between the Scottish public sector and offshore wind industry.

Its Sim programme is meant to streamline the route to funding.

A Port of Aberdeen spokesman told The Press and Journal the harbour’s bosses were “not putting all their eggs in one basket”.

We continue to bang the drum at every level of government.”

Other funding options are being explored, he said, adding: “We believe this is a project that really needs to happen.

“We continue to bang the drum at every level of government.”

Not doing so could mean a golden economic opportunity passing Aberdeen by, he said.

Cromarty Firth and Nigg projects also on Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council’s list of priorities

Aberdeen’s harbour, established as a business in 1136, has joined the likes of Port of Cromarty Firth and Port of Nigg on a list of “priority” projects in the Sowec programme.

Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said: “Sowec’s prioritisation of the South Harbour upgrade is a significant vote of confidence from both the Scottish Government and industry in our £420m expansion.

North-east’s ‘unrivalled’ supply chain

“Upgrading South Harbour for floating offshore wind will ensure the unrivalled energy supply chain in Aberdeen and wider north-east of Scotland can maximise the opportunities presented by ScotWind and Intog (two separate licensing rounds for offshore wind).”

Mr Sanguinetti added: “We’ll continue to make the case to the Scottish Government, UK Government, and industry that this is an opportunity that cannot be missed.”

Bob Sanguinetti, CEO at Port of Aberdeen.
Bob Sanguinetti, CEO at Port of Aberdeen. Image: Prosper

Investments at Cromarty Firth and Nigg were named as “priority” projects in February.

Announcing the full list today, Sim working group chairwoman Gillian Morrison said: “Out of the 45 projects that applied to the Sim, we now have 10 priority projects identified.

“These are the projects seen as offering best opportunities for collaborative approaches between offshore wind developers, government agencies, investors, ports and supply chain companies to unlock investment.”

A further 19 projects have been selected to progress to stage two of the Sim scheme.

Our goal is to help each project accelerate and get the confidence it needs to reach final investment decision and commit to growth in Scotland.”

Ms Morrison said: ”In the weeks and months ahead, Sowec will work alongside the different projects, agencies and offshore wind developers.

“Our goal is to help each project accelerate and get the confidence it needs to reach final investment decision and commit to growth in Scotland.

“Through this shared ambition we can raise our sights and secure the investment we need for our supply chain.”

South harbour dredging plan

Port of Aberdeen’s latest upgrade plan for South Harbour includes a dredging project to deepen 2,460ft of quayside.

This is expected to deliver “suitable depth for the majority of ScotWind and Intog project turbine designs”.

Illustration of South Harbour dredge project.
Illustration of South Harbour dredging project. Image: Port of Aberdeen

The port’s spokesman added: “Comibined with South Harbour’s expansive laydown area and ultra heavy-lift capacity, the facility will support turbine integrations and foundation assemblies.

“Looking further ahead, it also positions the port to handle major component exchanges with tow-in, tow-out operations.”

Last year the port was used by more than 700 ships working on offshore wind projects.

This activity is expected to greatly increase, boosted by South Harbour’s strategic location near to Aberdeen’s new Energy Transition Zone and Floating Offshore Wind Innovation Centre.

