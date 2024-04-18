Eddi Reader: Fairground Attraction star tells of Aberdeen memories ahead of Tivoli gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddi Reader: Fairground Attraction star tells of Aberdeen memories ahead of Tivoli gig

The singer spoke about reuniting with her Fairground Attraction bandmates ahead of solo tour dates in Aberdeen and Inverness

By David Pollock
Eddi Reader is headed to Aberdeen and Inverness. Supplied by Sean Purser.
No sooner had I asked one of the nation’s favourite Caledonian chanteuse Eddi Reader for an interview about her upcoming solo dates in Inverness and Aberdeen, than the news broke that she and her old bandmates from Fairground Attraction  are to reform for dates and an album this year.

The group split in 1990 after just three years, but earned a number one single and two Brit Awards along the way.

“I’m not going away for long, but I’ll be away for a while, and then I’ll be back,” says Reader of these final solo shows for a while. “There was an October solo tour planned, so I’ve moved that aside. I’ll probably be singing Robert Burns songs for the last time this year here.

“It’s good, because I love that feeling of coming home to something. I’m coming home to Fairground for a wee while, then I’m going to come home to my own solo friends. It’s another way of feeling amazing about music, I get to not go near it for ages, then I get invested in it. That helps it feel brand new all the time, and making it brand new has always been my drive – making it feel like I’ve never sung in front of an audience in my life.”

These won’t just be Reader’s last dates playing these songs for a while, but her last with her solo live band, which includes Boo Hewerdine and her husband John Douglas, also of Trashcan Sinatras. They’re all so comfortable together that she no longer uses a setlist.

Eddi reader
Eddi Reader at Sleep In The Park 2018 at Duthie Park in Aberdeen. Picture by Colin Rennie

Eddi back together with Fairground Attraction

“What’s been coming out lately is quite a few things from (2009’s) Vagabond, quite a few things from (1998’s) Angels and Electricity,” she says of her recent shows. “Cavalier (2018) has got a look in. I’ve been enjoying doing Maiden’s Lament and the Loch Tay Boat Song. I have no idea, though. I’m going to get there and something will happen six inches from the mic, just like Billy Connolly.

“It’s about spontaneity, it’s about rawness, it’s about being authentic and real in the moment. I really need the idea that music is whatever the room brings, rather than something pre-planned or rehearsed. You can do the same thing every night for twenty years, but you maybe lose a bit of yourself. I’m trying my best to maintain my authentic vagabond singer vibe.”

It was Reader’s appearance in the West End version of Brokeback Mountain last year which reaffirmed to her that she prefers doing things this way, without endless fine-tuning rehearsal, and it also brought her back together with Fairground Attraction.

Eddi Reader on a beach
Eddi Reader has been on a solo tour. Supplied by Genevieve Stevenson.

“I was excited to go back to my old manor in London, as they call it down there,” she says (she moved back to Scotland at the turn of the 2000s). “In the play, the character Ennis ends up at the end of his life regretting the loss of his friend, so every single night I was watching this older man regarding his past life and feeling quite alone in the world.”

When is Eddi Reader in Inverness and Aberdeen?

“I reached out to Mark (Nevin, Fairground Attraction’s guitarist), because I was in the environment I was in thirty years ago, when we were number one, and I just decided life was too short to live with any regret. I wanted to first honour the friendship, to say to all three of them how important they were to me, that this thing that happened to us was still an important event in our lives.”

Both major events this year – the pausing of Reader’s solo career and the return of Fairground Attraction – will bring her to Aberdeen.

“I have so many memories of being there,” she says. “Doing John Byrne’s Your Cheatin’ Heart up there in the Beach Ballroom, doing my own Candyfloss and Medicine tour and going for an ice cream at the beach the next day, playing at the Lemon Tree. It used to be run by a woman called Marge, and I adored playing there after Fairground split up, she really looked after me. I don’t know what it is about Aberdeen, but it’s got so much that haunts me.”

Eddi Reader is at Eden Court, Inverness, on Friday, April 19; Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen, on Saturday April 20. For more information go to eddireader.co.uk

Eddi Reader in a field
Eddi Reader will be joing up with Fairground Attraction again for an album and tour. Picture shows; Eddi Reader. Supplied by David Pollock.

