Aberdeen nursery worker restrained and force-fed two-year-old

Tegan Murray's "unacceptable" behaviour caused the toddler to choke.

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeen nursery worker given warning by SSSC
Tegan Murray was found to have force fed a two-year-old. Image: Shutterstock.

A nursery worker in Aberdeen has been issued a warning after she force-fed an infant in her care and caused the toddler to choke.

Tegan Murray was working at a day care facility in Aberdeen when the “serious” incident took place in November last year.

It led to an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), which  published its findings this week.

In the report, the panel said that the nursery practitioner restrained a two-year-old child by both wrists using one hand.

Whilst restraining the infant, she force-fed them ‘causing choking and distress’.

The facility’s name was redacted in the report.

‘Your behaviour is very serious’

The SSSC panel concluded her fitness was impaired due to her “serious” behaviour.

The report stated that: “While providing care for children you restrained child AA by holding both of their wrists with one of your hands and while restraining AA, force-fed AA, causing them to choke. Your behaviour is very serious.

“You are an experienced registered social service worker, who has been registered with the SSSC since 2014 and you should have been aware of the standards of conduct expected of you.

“You have abused your position of trust and caused harm to AA as your actions caused them emotional distress.”

SSSC
Scottish Social Services Council slapped Ms Murray with a warning on her file. Image: DC Thomson.

Following the incident, Ms Murray acknowledged her behaviour was “unacceptable” and she mishandled the situation.

In weighing up its decision, the panel noted that her actions “breached the trust and
confidence” placed in her by her employer and the SSSC as the regulator.

However, they accepted it was an isolated incident and not a pattern of behaviour.

They also noted that Ms Murray had cooperated with the SSSC investigation, which factors in her favour.

The SSSC imposed a warning on her file for 18 months, effective May 3.

