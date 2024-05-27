Driver issued fine after two-vehicle crash in Peterculter

A motorist has been issued a fine following a crash in Peterculter.

The incident took place on Malcolm Road near the junction for Johnston Gardens just after 4.30pm on Monday.

Police attended the scene and confirmed the crash involved two vehicles.

One of the drivers was issued with a fixed penalty notice in connection with a road traffic offence.

There are no reports of an injuries.

Officers said the vehicles were recovered from the scene by 6.15pm.

A spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Monday, May 27, we received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malcolm Road in Peterculter.

“Vehicle recovery was completed around 6.15pm and one motorist was issued with a fixed penalty notice in connection with a road traffic offence.”