Making a difference: Aberdeen nurse wins national award

Chloe Jackson has been named 'Student Nurse of the Year'

By Shanay Taylor
Chloe Jackson, RGU nursing graduate receives award. Image: RGU.
Chloe Jackson, RGU nursing graduate receives award. Image: RGU.

An Aberdeen nurse has won a prestigious national award.

Chloe Jackson, 28, has been named Nursing Student of the Year at the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Scotland Nurse of the Year Awards.

The Robert Gordon University (RGU) graduate currently works as a theatre nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

She has been recognised for her efforts to raise awareness of neurodiversity within nursing.

As Chloe is neurodivergent, she raised awareness through her role on the RCN student committee.

During this time, she set up Support and Understanding for Neurodivergent Nurses (SUNN), a group dedicated to supporting neurodivergent nurses.

She also launched a podcast and blog about her own nursing journey.

Chloe Jackson receives nursing award

Her path to nursing was a career she had always considered having had parents and a grandmother who were all nurses and after gaining experience and growing in confidence, Chloe decided to return to RGU and study BSc Adult Nursing.

She previously studied BA (Hons) Hospitality Management and a master’s degree in Digital Marketing at RGU.

Prior to this, she attended Mackie Academy and Portlethen Academy.

However, the award-winning graduate feels this set her up for her next step as she gained some key skills in customer service and business.

She received the award last week at The RCN Scotland Nurse of the Year Awards took place at The National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

Being recognised for showing exceptional promise during her professional education, Chloe said:

“I am truly humbled to be named Student Nurse of the Year, and I am honoured to have had the opportunity to support my fellow nurses who are neurodivergent.

Chloe graduated at Aberdeen Music Hall last year. Image: RGU.

“As a neurodivergent student nurse myself, I know firsthand the challenges that can come with navigating a traditional healthcare education.

“But I also know that with the right support and accommodations, we can thrive and make a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients.”

She graduated at Aberdeen Music Hall in December 2023 while wearing the Heart of Grampian Tartan, designed by a patient Chloe cared for while training at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

‘Proud to have studied at RGU’

Adding: “I am proud to have studied at RGU, where I was able to develop my skills and knowledge in a supportive and inclusive environment.

“I hope that my work will inspire other neurodivergent students to pursue their dreams in nursing.

Professor Susan Dawkes, Dean of the School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedic Practice, said: “It is very well deserved, and I am so proud of Chloe and her achievements.

“Chloe has a very bright future indeed and I am sure this award will be one of many that she receives in her career.”

