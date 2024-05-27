Wee Gym location: The north-east’s largest soft play centre to open in Aberdeen

An Aberdeenshire couple have unveiled plans to open the region’s largest soft play centre.

Scott Fenwick and his wife Soumaya El Kadiri are the masterminds behind The Wee Gym, a soft play centre with a twist.

The facility will become the latest addition to the city’s Union Street when it opens its doors at number 57 this autumn.

The store was once a JJB Sports before it became the World Street Food Shack.

Th unit is now earmarked to become the largest facility of its kind in the north-east, the centre will cater to youngsters aged between 0 to 12 and create around 20 jobs.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Scott says the venture has been years in the making.

Their hope is to create a ‘community hub’ fit for all the family, centred around improving children’s health.

He said: “The Wee Gym is a brand new soft play that I think is needed in the city. It is something new, fresh, and innovative with different sections; it is a place for people to come and have fun.

“We want to create a revolutionary fitness programme for kids between the ages of 0 and 12.

“I think the towns need to be regenerated and they need to be entertainment paradises rather than the old school retail shops. That might still work but this is my vision.

Soft play to get children active

“We aim to create a community hub, a place to go for people to get together, improve children’s health and get them more active early on.”

The idea came to life following the birth of the couple’s daughter Alice Fenwick El Kadiri.

The centre will feature a range of immersive spaces suitable for different age groups, combining the fun of soft play with structured movement activities to keep kids “engaged, healthy and active.”

One space will also feature a projector, projecting a range of interactive games on the floor.

The couple aims to offer around 30 classes each week, ranging from family yoga to well-being classes.

A membership scheme will also be in operation when doors open in the coming months.

Plans to turn The Wee Gym into a Scottish franchise

As anticipation builds ahead of their grand opening, a visual walkthrough of their new space has been uploaded to LinkedIn.

The couple hopes the centre will be the first in what they hope will become a franchise across Scotland.

Scott added: “We wouldn’t just stop at one, The Wee gym in Aberdeen. The idea is to scale to five or six in Scotland

“The Wee Gym is more than just a gym and a soft play. It’s a space for children to learn, grow and embrace an active lifestyle. That is important from a young age.

“Of course, with our dedicated management team, their expertise, and the international experience we have had, we feel that with that community focus, we can revolutionise the way children engage with activity and the way families engage as well.

“My idea is to grow that aspect, which is very good for the community, for employment, the circular economy and enhancing Union Street.”

