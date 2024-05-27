Wee Gym location: The north-east’s largest soft play centre to open in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Wee Gym location: The north-east’s largest soft play centre to open in Aberdeen

Design plans show key features of the new venture.

By Michelle Henderson
Soumaya El kadiri pictured on Union Street.
Soumaya El kadiri, pictured on Union Street, masterminded the idea for The Wee Gym with her husband Scott Fenwick following the birth of their daughter Alice. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire couple have unveiled plans to open the region’s largest soft play centre.

Scott Fenwick and his wife Soumaya El Kadiri are the masterminds behind The Wee Gym, a soft play centre with a twist.

The facility will become the latest addition to the city’s Union Street when it opens its doors at number 57 this autumn.

The store was once a JJB Sports before it became the World Street Food Shack.

Th unit is now earmarked to become the largest facility of its kind in the north-east, the centre will cater to youngsters aged between 0 to 12 and create around 20 jobs.

57-59 Union Street is the site lined up for the new Wee Gym.

Aberdeen to become home to largest soft play centre in north-east

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Scott says the venture has been years in the making.

Their hope is to create a ‘community hub’ fit for all the family, centred around improving children’s health.

He said: “The Wee Gym is a brand new soft play that I think is needed in the city. It is something new, fresh, and innovative with different sections; it is a place for people to come and have fun.

The Wee Gym diagram showing what an area of the centre will look like.
The centre will feature a range of immersive play areas for children up to the age of 12. Image: Scott Fenwick.
Diagram showing what an area of The Wee Gym will look like.
The Wee Gym will cater to children up to the age of 12. Image: Scott Fenwick.

“We want to create a revolutionary fitness programme for kids between the ages of 0 and 12.

“I think the towns need to be regenerated and they need to be entertainment paradises rather than the old school retail shops. That might still work but this is my vision.

Soft play to get children active

“We aim to create a community hub, a place to go for people to get together, improve children’s health and get them more active early on.”

The idea came to life following the birth of the couple’s daughter Alice Fenwick El Kadiri.

The centre will feature a range of immersive spaces suitable for different age groups, combining the fun of soft play with structured movement activities to keep kids “engaged, healthy and active.”

One space will also feature a projector, projecting a range of interactive games on the floor.

Diagram showing what The Wee Gym play area will look like.
Bosses behind the venture have released a series of images showing what the various play areas will feature. Image: Scott Fenwick.

The couple aims to offer around 30 classes each week, ranging from family yoga to well-being classes.

A membership scheme will also be in operation when doors open in the coming months.

Plans to turn The Wee Gym into a Scottish franchise

As anticipation builds ahead of their grand opening, a visual walkthrough of their new space has been uploaded to LinkedIn.

Soumaya El Kadiri pictured with their daughter Alice, 4, in the middle of Union Street.
Soumaya El Kadiri pictured with their daughter Alice, 4, as they unveil plans for the city’s new soft play centre,opening later this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The couple hopes the centre will be the first in what they hope will become a franchise across Scotland.

Scott added: “We wouldn’t just stop at one, The Wee gym in Aberdeen. The idea is to scale to five or six in Scotland

“The Wee Gym is more than just a gym and a soft play. It’s a space for children to learn, grow and embrace an active lifestyle. That is important from a young age.

“Of course, with our dedicated management team, their expertise, and the international experience we have had, we feel that with that community focus, we can revolutionise the way children engage with activity and the way families engage as well.

“My idea is to grow that aspect, which is very good for the community, for employment, the circular economy and enhancing Union Street.”

You can track which units in Union Street are vacant here

