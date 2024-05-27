Plans lodged for new Cults battery storage site along from Marcliffe Hotel

A new battery storage project could soon be installed near Cults that could help Scotland reach its net zero goals.

Flexion Energy UK Storage wants to install the 40MW energy storage units on land at Newton of Pitfodels.

The 1.9 hectare Craigton battery storage site would be found just off Countesswells Road, near the Ben Reid Garden Centre.

It would also sit one field away from the Countesswells sports fields and a five-minute drive away from the popular Marcliffe Hotel.

Why is the battery storage facility needed?

Battery storage facilities store and release energy generated from renewable sources, such as wind turbines and solar farms.

Developers argue this new development would help Scotland reach its net zero targets.

In planning documents, agents Stantec say the facility, hooked up to the National Grid, would “contribute towards increasing dependency on low carbon technology”.

They also state that the UK Government estimates this technology could save the country’s energy system up to £40 billion by 2050 and help lower energy bills.

Storage facilities like this will also help to ensure homes and businesses can be powered by low carbon energy through all weathers.

What would the Cults battery storage facility look like?

The site itself was specifically chosen as due to its suitable size and proximity to the Craigiebuckler substation.

It is currently used for horse grazing but its current landowners have agreed to give up the field for the proposed development.

There would be 48 storage battery units on the site along with security lighting and infrared CCTV cameras.

But, developers have said acoustic fencing would be placed around the site along with new landscaping to ensure the development is hidden from the eyes and ears of passersby.

Plans for a similar development at were blasted by Danestone residents at the end of last year, over fire safety concerns.

They fear that the facility, on land earmarked for development at the former piggery next to the RGS Hutchison and Sons scrapyard, could go up in flames after a similar storage plant in Liverpool went up in smoke a few years ago.

You can view the battery storage plans here.