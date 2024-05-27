Plans lodged for new Cults battery storage site along from Marcliffe Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans lodged for new Cults battery storage site along from Marcliffe Hotel

The 40MW energy storage units would be constructed on land at Newton of Pitfodels.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
An image of a battery storage facility and a map of its proposed location near Cults
A new battery storage facility could be built near Cults. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

A new battery storage project could soon be installed near Cults that could help Scotland reach its net zero goals.

Flexion Energy UK Storage wants to install the 40MW energy storage units on land at Newton of Pitfodels.

The 1.9 hectare Craigton battery storage site would be found just off Countesswells Road, near the Ben Reid Garden Centre.

It would also sit one field away from the Countesswells sports fields and a five-minute drive away from the popular Marcliffe Hotel.

Why is the battery storage facility needed?

Battery storage facilities store and release energy generated from renewable sources, such as wind turbines and solar farms.

Developers argue this new development would help Scotland reach its net zero targets.

In planning documents, agents Stantec say the facility, hooked up to the National Grid, would “contribute towards increasing dependency on low carbon technology”.

This image shows the location of the proposed battery storage site near Cults. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

They also state that the UK Government estimates this technology could save the country’s energy system up to £40 billion by 2050 and help lower energy bills.

Storage facilities like this will also help to ensure homes and businesses can be powered by low carbon energy through all weathers.

What would the Cults battery storage facility look like?

The site itself was specifically chosen as due to its suitable size and proximity to the Craigiebuckler substation.

It is currently used for horse grazing but its current landowners have agreed to give up the field for the proposed development.

The proposed battery storage unit site near Cults is currently used by horses for grazing. Image: Google Street View

There would be 48 storage battery units on the site along with security lighting and infrared CCTV cameras.

But, developers have said acoustic fencing would be placed around the site along with new landscaping to ensure the development is hidden from the eyes and ears of passersby.

Site plans for the development – the green outlines show the proposed battery storage units. Image: Stantec

Plans for a similar development at were blasted by Danestone residents at the end of last year, over fire safety concerns.

They fear that the facility, on land earmarked for development at the former piggery next to the RGS Hutchison and Sons scrapyard, could go up in flames after a similar storage plant in Liverpool went up in smoke a few years ago.

You can view the battery storage plans here.

