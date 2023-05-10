Watch: Fire crews carry out training exercise at Aberdeen multi-storey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: Fire crews carry out training exercise at Aberdeen multi-storey

The four fire stations in Aberdeen took part in the operation simulating a fire and evacuation.

By Ellie Milne

Fire crews in Aberdeen have taken part in a “realistic” training exercise at a multi-storey building in the city.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue (SFRS) teams were joined by emergency service partners for the task at Ashgrove Court on Tuesday night.

Teams from the Central, Altens, Dyce and North Anderson Drive fire stations spent three hours working together in a “realistic environment”.

Residents were warned there would be a “significant” number of fire service vehicles and personnel in the area but disruption would be kept to a minimum.

Photos from the night show crew members in full gear running an evacuation scenario, including carrying dummies out of the building.

Fire service vehicles outside Ashgrove Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Crews were seen setting up gas masks and oxygen tanks, while others carried out ladders and hose reels.

Training important in protecting communities

Around 60 people – including emergency service workers and role-play volunteers – were involved in the night.

Area commander, Chay Ewing, said training with other emergency services partners is essential in protecting communities.

The SFRS local senior officer for Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray added: “Exercises such as this are important and hugely worthwhile for our firefighters to train to protect our communities alongside emergency service colleagues in a unique and dynamic environment – and follows several months of planning.

“This exercise included crews from across the Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray area, as well as from Perth, Kinross, Angus and Dundee.

“It has also been made possible thanks to invaluable support from our partners in Aberdeen City Council.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the local authority, the community, and our partners for their continued support.”

A number of appliances and command support units were brought to the scene just as they would be in a real-life emergency situation.

They also got some hands-on experience with the aerial ladder and platform outside the block of flats.

Photos from Ashgrove Court training exercise

A fireman carries “casualties” out of the building. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A command support unit was at the scene. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Crew members setting up gear during the exercise. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The aerial ladder was set up by crew members. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A lone fireman in the raised platform. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Crew members outside the block of flats. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The aerial ladder and platform outside Ashgrove Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Hose reels set up in a fire appliance. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A crew memebr sets up one of the hose reels. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The exercise took place at a multi-storey building. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A fireman wears a gas mask while setting up gear. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Crew members involved in the training on Tuesday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A number of emergency responders took part in the training exercise. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Firemen in full gear ouside the building. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Crew members preparing the platform. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fire crews took part in the training exercise at Ashgrove Court on Tuesday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The training session in action. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The exercise took place on Tuesday night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Training sessions help crews prepare for real-life situations. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

