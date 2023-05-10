Watch: Fire crews carry out training exercise at Aberdeen multi-storey

Fire crews in Aberdeen have taken part in a “realistic” training exercise at a multi-storey building in the city.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue (SFRS) teams were joined by emergency service partners for the task at Ashgrove Court on Tuesday night.

Teams from the Central, Altens, Dyce and North Anderson Drive fire stations spent three hours working together in a “realistic environment”.

Residents were warned there would be a “significant” number of fire service vehicles and personnel in the area but disruption would be kept to a minimum.

Photos from the night show crew members in full gear running an evacuation scenario, including carrying dummies out of the building.

Crews were seen setting up gas masks and oxygen tanks, while others carried out ladders and hose reels.

Training important in protecting communities

Around 60 people – including emergency service workers and role-play volunteers – were involved in the night.

Area commander, Chay Ewing, said training with other emergency services partners is essential in protecting communities.

The SFRS local senior officer for Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray added: “Exercises such as this are important and hugely worthwhile for our firefighters to train to protect our communities alongside emergency service colleagues in a unique and dynamic environment – and follows several months of planning.

“This exercise included crews from across the Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray area, as well as from Perth, Kinross, Angus and Dundee.

“It has also been made possible thanks to invaluable support from our partners in Aberdeen City Council.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the local authority, the community, and our partners for their continued support.”

A number of appliances and command support units were brought to the scene just as they would be in a real-life emergency situation.

They also got some hands-on experience with the aerial ladder and platform outside the block of flats.

Photos from Ashgrove Court training exercise