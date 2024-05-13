Cannabis farm found in Aberdeenshire village as over £300k of plants seized in raids across north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cannabis farm found in Aberdeenshire village as over £300k of plants seized in raids across north-east

Officers discovered a large number of cannabis plants while searching homes in Torry and Bucksburn.

By Shanay Taylor
Cannabis plants were seized from a property.
A man has been charged after more than £300,000 of cannabis was seized in raids across the north-east.

Police discovered a cannabis farm at a property on High Street in the Aberdeenshire village of Cuminestown on Thursday, April 20.

A second recovery was made from Haremoss Drive in Portlethen on Wednesday, May 1.

Two more properties in Torry and Bucksburn were then raided by police, who found a large number of cannabis plants at Glenbervie Road.

£300,000 of cannabis seized in Aberdeen

A 32-year-old man was arrested on May 10 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray said: “This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Officers are removing drugs from communities right across Scotland day in, day out, and information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this.

“I would specifically ask anyone who witnesses any suspicious behaviour in and around buildings that aren’t frequently occupied, or has concerns regarding drug production and crime in their area, to report this to us so we can investigate.

“Those with concerns should report this to Police Scotland via 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

