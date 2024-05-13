Cannabis farm found in Aberdeenshire village as over £300k of plants seized in raids across north-east

A man has been charged after more than £300,000 of cannabis was seized in raids across the north-east.

Police discovered a cannabis farm at a property on High Street in the Aberdeenshire village of Cuminestown on Thursday, April 20.

A second recovery was made from Haremoss Drive in Portlethen on Wednesday, May 1.

Two more properties in Torry and Bucksburn were then raided by police, who found a large number of cannabis plants at Glenbervie Road.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on May 10 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray said: “This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Officers are removing drugs from communities right across Scotland day in, day out, and information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this.

“I would specifically ask anyone who witnesses any suspicious behaviour in and around buildings that aren’t frequently occupied, or has concerns regarding drug production and crime in their area, to report this to us so we can investigate.

“Those with concerns should report this to Police Scotland via 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”