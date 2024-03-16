‘Clearly confused’ Aberdeen City Council could be made to pay over Cults ‘Blackpool prom’ shed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Clearly confused’ Aberdeen City Council could be made to pay over Cults ‘Blackpool prom’ shed

The local authority could be made to pay for the Spearritts' fight to keep their garden shed, if the Scottish Government overturns the planning committee's decision.

This shed in Cults is now at the centre of a fight against Aberdeen City Council's planning decisions. Image: Roy Brown/Aberdeen City Council
By Alastair Gossip

A Cults man fighting to keep his shed claims councillors were “clearly confused” when he was ordered to move it or lose it – and wants to make Aberdeen City Council pay.

Neighbours complained Stuart Spearritt’s “garden bar” was more “Blackpool prom” than quiet suburban Cults.

And their protests about bright lights and noisy garden parties outside Birchwood House on South Avenue were enough to sway the Aberdeen planning committee.

The “permanently installed, gaudy, flashing, neon lights would be the envy of the promenade at Blackpool,” objectors claimed.

Cults shed/bar used to store ‘drinking implements’ used to ‘enjoy’ garden

Mr Spearritt and his young family live on the upper floor of the flatted property.

When the lights are on around Mr Spearritt's shed, his neighbours complain it would be "the envy of Blackpool prom". Image: Shutterstock
And he’s arguing the Aberdeen planning committee made such a poor decision that the city should cover the cost of his fight.

The Spearritts appear to have been caught up in a neighbourly feud with the two households downstairs, who fought hard against their latest garden improvement.

The shed has been built next to an outdoor seating and barbeque area for the storage of equipment used in the course of “enjoying” the property, their appeal documents state.

Those include “outdoor furniture, gardening implements, barbeque and dining/drinking implements”.

Council planner Roy Brown urged Cults shed’s approval

Last December, councillors refused planning permission for the wooden hut, which was already standing in the Spearritts’ fenced-off part of the grounds.

The view of the fenced-off area of the Spearritts' garden at Birchwood House in Cults. The shed at the heart of the row is peeking out the top. Image: Roy Brown/Aberdeen City Council
Roy Brown, a council planner with nearly a decade’s experience, urged approval.

Official documents published ahead of the council’s decision stated how the shed was used was not a “material planning consideration”.

Yet the planning committee ruled the against the building due to its perceived “adverse impact” on the downstairs households due to it being too close.

Councillors also said it was too large or prominent, and affected the overall look of Birchwood House.

Neighbours argued the Cults shed would be the 'envy of Blackpool prom'. Image: Shutterstock
The Press and Journal was forced to resort to using freedom of information legislation to obtain images of the condemned shed – as council planners refused to otherwise share them.

Now Mr Spearritt’s architects McWilliam Lippe have lodged an appeal against the planning committee’s decision.

The Scottish Government has appointed reporter Christine Brown of the Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA) to look at the case.

Cults shed appeal: Council planner makes the case for approval

McWilliam Lippe Architects are using the words of council planning officer Roy Brown to make their case for them.

They claim the two reasons councillors gave for refusing planning permission “go against the valid and professional assessment of the development by the planning officer”.

Another photo of the Cults shed in its Spearritts' garden, which The P&amp;J had to fight Aberdeen City Council to release. Image: Roy Brown/Aberdeen City Council
Mr Brown briefed that the use of the shed was not a consideration for the planning committee.

Environmental health officers or police could look at the alleged “fairground duck shooting gallery” lighting and noise.

But Mr Brown’s caution to councillors has now been lifted and reused by McWilliam Lippe Architects in making their case for the decision to be overturned.

The council planning officer wrote: “The intensity and nature of activity from the presence of this shed in this space is not materially different to had it not existed previously.

“As a householder development, planning permission is sought for the erection of this domestic shed which, like the land on which it is located, is for any purpose that is incidental to the enjoyment of the existing dwelling”.

He went on to add that the shed “does not itself enable or result in an intensity of use or activity materially different” to if it were not built at all.

Claims: Complaints over Cults shed’s closeness to neighbours’ homes unfounded

Neighbours complained the shed’s proximity to their windows was impacting their quality of life.

Birchwood House: This leafy Cults address is at the centre of Aberdeen City Council's latest planning row over a shed. Image: Roy Brown/Aberdeen City Council
Only three voted in favour of granting planning permission for the shed – “it’s a shed,” Councillor Neil Copland repeated – as 10 others voted for it to be moved or torn down.

But McWilliam Lippe argues the shed is a “sufficient and acceptable distance away” from their properties – contrary to the council’s first reason for refusing the shed planning permission.

The firm also rubbished the council’s second reason, that the shed’s spot in the garden, hardly visible over Mr Spearritt’s fence, was having an “adverse effect on the character, visual amenity or landscape setting” of Birchwood House.

The architects wrote: “The issue of noise, or what the appellant may use the shed for, clearly confused the planning committee, despite the clear advice from officers that the use of the shed was not a determining factor in deciding whether to grant planning permission.

“It is a small, domestic, timber shed and is not an ‘entertainment complex’.”

Cults shed owner refutes drunken ‘swearing and raucous behaviour’

Mr Spearritt also used the appeal as a vehicle for airing frustrations with the process – and his neighbours.

A view of Birchwood House, Cults, from above, showing the shed and fenced garden. Image: Aberdeen City Council
His agents added: “[He] rejects accusations of ‘swearing and raucous behaviour due to excessive alcohol consumption late at night’.

“The appellant also takes offence to the suggestion that ‘this is a bar masquerading as a shed’ and is “not a ‘normal planning application’.

“How the appellant chooses to use his outdoor residential space, on the limited days it is possible to do so, is not a material planning consideration.

“[Mr Spearritt] considers this to be a pleasant area for enjoying his outdoor space and it is not a ‘fairground’.”

Aberdeen City Council could be forced to pay if decision is overturned

McWilliam Lippe claimed that as councillors had failed to take “cognisance of the proper planning merits”, Mr Spearritt would look to lump Aberdeen City Council with their bill if the appeal is successful.

Aberdeen City Council’s response to the appeal being lodged with the DPEA is yet to be published.

In the meantime, a spokeswoman declined to comment.

