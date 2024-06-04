Aberdeen charity threatened by LEZ saved by generous benefactor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen charity threatened by LEZ saved by generous benefactor

Care Hub relied on an old van to deliver hundreds of meals each week in the Granite City.

By Louise Glen
The group is delighted to have a new LEZ-compliant van. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The group is delighted to have a new LEZ-compliant van. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A city charity that feared it could shut down due to the newly-installed LEZ  has been saved by a generous benefactor.

Care Hub Aberdeen, which works from Church of Christ on George Street, had been using an old van that would not pass the low emissions standards of the new rules.

While the group gives out meals outside the LEZ zone – many of the donations from places such as Greggs, M&S, Bookers and Pret are inside the zone.

The low emission zone – known as an LEZ – was brought into force on May 30, and anyone breaking the rules is charged £60 to enter the city centre.

That meant that the volunteers from the group would not be able to pick up the daily donations, and people in need of their services would go hungry.

That was until a generous benefactor, Jim Ingram, from Turriff, bought the hard-working group a van, that can drive into the LEZ area.

Michelle Houghton and Angie MccAllister with the new van. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The van was ‘a relief’

One of the founding members of the group Michelle Houghton, from Aberdeen, said: “It was a relief. The donation of a van has blown us away.

“We were using a van passed onto us by the Glasgow Homeless Project in 2020. We thought we would have it for six months, but here we are.”

She said: “We didn’t know what we were going to do. Ultimately if we were not able to pick up donations we would not have been able to pass on the food. We would have had to close.

“Not only would people who rely on us go hungry, there would have been food waste in the city.”

The group opens two days a week on Monday and Thursday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm and works out of the car park of the George Street Church.

Pictured, from left, Michelle Houghton, Angie MccAllister, Gin and Jim Ingram. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Care Hub, Aberdeen was established by Michelle and Angela McAllister from Turriff.

They are supported by volunteers and have been giving out meals since being established four years ago during Covid.

They cater for around 100 people each day they are open. The charity has around 500 people on its books.

Michelle, who also accepts donations at The Fun House on George Street, said: “It has been a really worrying deadline as the LEZ came into force.

“You have to be in the city centre to get these donations, and people who dropped off the donations from the other side of the city were affected as well.

“The main thing was that while we give away food outside the LEZ, we needed to go into the zone to pick up food. We didn’t know what we were going to do.

“It’s the last thing we needed.

‘We have 500 people on our books’

She continued: “The LEZ is just causing problems, and that is on top of the bus gates.

“We really hope people are not put off helping us. It is a spanner in the works and the LEZ makes it more difficult for people to help us.

“It is uninviting to go into the city now. The authorities seem hell-bent on something that most people believe is not needed.

“We want a vibrant city centre. When you see pictures from the 1980s there are plenty of cars and busy streets in the city centre. There were no problems with air quality then.

“It is diabolical.”

Phil Bond and Jim Ingram. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Ingram, who donated the van, said he didn’t want any praise.

He said: “It is the volunteers who do all the work, and I wanted to help. I have watched Angela for a long time on Facebook, and they work so hard.

The Groundworks boss said: “I think it is amazing what they do at the care hub,

“It is incredible the number of people they help.

“I didn’t really do anything, they deserve all the praise. They do incredible work.”

The van has the Care Hub logo on each side, and at the back doors Mr Ingram’s business has a small logo.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA.
Douglas Ross WILL stand to be MP for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East in…
A Musical Memories session held at Cowdray Hall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'There's so much joy in the room': People living with dementia 'uplifted' by Aberdeen…
Two police cars and a police van parked on John Street
Man in dock accused of serious assault in Aberdeen pub's toilets
Drink-driver Patricia McLaren struggled with parking barrier at the Leonardo Hotel near Aberdeen Airport. Image: Google Street View
Drink-driver fined £640 after moving car to avoid £15 parking charge
Shorehead, Stonehaven, with The Ship Inn highlighted.
Exclusive: Stonehaven's The Ship Inn up for sale
CR0048599. Reporter - Adele Merson. June 05, 2024. Pictured is Labour MP Ian Murray ahead of the general election. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson 05/06/24
Could Labour actually beat SNP’s Stephen Flynn in Aberdeen?
Ambulance outside ARI
96-year-old woman had to wait in ambulance for nine hours outside ARI
To go with story by Graham Fleming. Childhood memories spur Aberdeen DJ onto emotional victory in second 'Race to Germany' episode Picture shows; Beth Wallace. London. Supplied by Tennent's Lager via YouTube Date; 05/06/2024
Childhood memories spur Aberdeen DJ onto emotional victory during 'Race to Germany'
Sir Ian Wood House, Wood's headquarters in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen firm Wood willing to discuss near-£1.6 billion takeover
Ryan Morrison and Bryan Morgan weighed in as we heard the reaction to Uber being approved in Aberdeen.
Long overdue boost for punters or a blow to local firms? Aberdeen reacts as…
3