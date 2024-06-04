Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen’s taxi drought problem needs a solution – so why not Uber?

June 5. It might well be one for the local history books.

Aberdeen to become “Uberdeen”? Or perhaps not, as Uber’s most recent bid for licensing in the city goes before the council’s licensing committee.

The longstanding accusation is that there are no taxis in the city. The defence says there are plenty of cabs, aside from on a Saturday night, when demand starts to outstrip supply. The choice for the punters at the weekend becomes stand in the cold, or stay at home.

This has led to a huge public and business push for Uber to finally pull up in the Silver City. Around 93% of the public in the city support the licence being granted, according to a Chamber of Commerce survey. Very nearly overwhelming, I’d say.

Now, I’m speaking as someone who doesn’t have to endure the pain. I am neither a taxi driver nor a frequent taxi rider, currently living in the city centre. A walk home takes no longer than 15 minutes, aside from the now rare nights where I find myself still in the pub after 11pm. It maybe takes a wee bit longer then, owing to the odd stumble here and there.

It was a different story when I lived in Woodside, however, which I did for the vast majority of my 20s and early-30s. I spent many a weekend evening in need of a lift, standing on Union Street in the lashing rain, amongst seagulls and chips and rowdy late-night crowds. My hazy memories may not be the best test of whether the situation is, in fact, worse now or not, but it certainly wasn’t great then.

But, why live with a problem just because it has always existed? If a solution presents itself, why not grab the steering wheel with both hands, pull up to the kerb and ask it to jump in? Well, some think it’s nae fare.

Aberdeen’s taxi firms say Uber will lead to surging prices at peak times and poorer safety, arguing that the company’s model allows unlicensed cars and drivers to flood the market. But if the current fleet isn’t able to meet demand, then something has to change – no?

One fact that has become apparent through all the shouting is that the number of taxi drivers in the city has dropped, from over 800 before the pandemic to around 600. The task for Uber, then? Increase the size of the fleet, and make the process simpler for prospective drivers to get on board.

Will more cabs lead to increased footfall in our city centre, and more business for the pubs and clubs? Only time will tell.

I increasingly try not to mention the P-word, but Covid has changed how we go about our lives, and how city centres operate, in more outsized ways than the effect caused by a lack of cabs.

People, I think, just don’t go out as much anymore. Two years of new habits have dug in, as has a poor economy and, perhaps, shifting perspectives on what might be a good use of time. Also, whilst every generation thinks they would drink the next under the table, this new lot really don’t drink as much as we did. This time, the stats back it up.

Solve the problem driving us round the bend

Here’s hoping Uber can at least partially address some of the above. Certainly, having used the service in London, I can attest to its convenience, and convenience is a quality that drives demand.

Even though I live in the city centre, the mind does often turn to the issues raised by the limited options, both public and private, for transport through the city and Shire.

Next year, I’ll be arranging a wedding in South Aberdeenshire, and I’m currently scratching my head as to whether I’ll need to send a coach to every point of the north-east compass to get my guests to their beds.

Better to have a solution that literally drives us round the bend than a problem that does so metaphorically

Unless they’ve started an UberBus by then, I can’t rely on the San Franciscan company to solve that problem – the licence would only let Ubers begin journeys in the Aberdeen City Council area.

At least I’ll be able to get my guestlist to the party. You never know, they might manage the walk over the Mounth back to Aberdeen once they’ve had enough whisky.

Here’s hoping we get what we need and, by the time I’m married, Uber has launched and been hailed a success in Aberdeen. Better to have a solution that literally drives us round the bend than a problem that does so metaphorically.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector