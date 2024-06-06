Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna becomes a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna becomes a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest

Defender McKenna is part of the Scotland squad for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany this summer.

By Sean Wallace
Scotland's Scott McKenna netted his first international goal in the 2-0 defeat of Armenia. Image: SNS
Scotland's Scott McKenna netted his first international goal in the 2-0 defeat of Armenia. Image: SNS

Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna is a free agent after Nottingham Forest confirmed his departure from the Premier League club.

The 27-year-old centre-back is currently with the Scotland squad who face Finland in a friendly at Hampden on Friday ahead of the Euro 2024 finals.

McKenna spent the second half of the season on loan at Danish top-flight side FC Copenhagen.

The Pittodrie youth academy graduate faced then defending champions Manchester City in the last 16 of the Champions League with FC Copenhagen earlier this year.

FC Copenhagen lost 6-2 on aggregate.

Scott McKenna of Nottingham Forest was man of the match in the play-off final defeat of Huddersfield at Wembley. Image: Shutterstock
Scott McKenna of Nottingham Forest was man of the match in the play-off final defeat of Huddersfield at Wembley. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen banked £4.75m for McKenna

Aberdeen received £4.75 million in total from the transfer of McKenna to Nottingham Forest.

McKenna moved to then Championship side Forest in a £3m deal in September 2020.

The Dons landed an additional £1m in 2022 when the centre-back earned promotion to the Premier League after Forest beat Huddersfield Town in the play-off final in 2022.

Aberdeen secured a further £750,000 boost when Forest secured their survival in the top-flight at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Scott McKenna came through the Aberdeen Youth Academy. Image: Darrell Benns, DC Thomson

McKenna made 106 appearances for Forest, including 25 in the English top flight.

The former Don is the latest Scotland squad member to become a free agent ahead of Euro 2024.

Former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack’s exit from Rangers was recently confirmed and Southampton this week announced Stuart Armstrong’s departure.

Keeper Liam Kelly departed Motherwell at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to Rangers.

 

