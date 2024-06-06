Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna becomes a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest

Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna is a free agent after Nottingham Forest confirmed his departure from the Premier League club.

The 27-year-old centre-back is currently with the Scotland squad who face Finland in a friendly at Hampden on Friday ahead of the Euro 2024 finals.

McKenna spent the second half of the season on loan at Danish top-flight side FC Copenhagen.

The Pittodrie youth academy graduate faced then defending champions Manchester City in the last 16 of the Champions League with FC Copenhagen earlier this year.

FC Copenhagen lost 6-2 on aggregate.

Aberdeen banked £4.75m for McKenna

Aberdeen received £4.75 million in total from the transfer of McKenna to Nottingham Forest.

McKenna moved to then Championship side Forest in a £3m deal in September 2020.

The Dons landed an additional £1m in 2022 when the centre-back earned promotion to the Premier League after Forest beat Huddersfield Town in the play-off final in 2022.

Aberdeen secured a further £750,000 boost when Forest secured their survival in the top-flight at the end of the 2022-23 season.

McKenna made 106 appearances for Forest, including 25 in the English top flight.

The former Don is the latest Scotland squad member to become a free agent ahead of Euro 2024.

Former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack’s exit from Rangers was recently confirmed and Southampton this week announced Stuart Armstrong’s departure.

Keeper Liam Kelly departed Motherwell at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to Rangers.