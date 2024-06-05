Aberdeen’s Søstrene Grene announces giveaway for first 100 customers

Søstrene Grene has announced a giveaway ahead of its Aberdeen opening later this month.

The popular store, which will be located on the ground floor of the Bon Accord centre, will open on June 21 at 10am.

The company has revealed that the first 100 customers to the store will be gifted a voucher for a Søstrene Grene tufted rug.

A post on social media reads: “Come and celebrate the grand opening in Aberdeen with us!

“The first 100 visitors at the opening 21 June will receive a voucher for a tufted rug by Søstrene Grene.”

The family-owned retailer was created by sisters Anna and Clara in 1973.

Since then the business has expanded and now has more than 285 stores across 15 countries.

The first Scottish store opened in the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow in December 2022 with three more now planned across the country.

The store is known for its stylish homeware and furniture which are creative and functional.

A previous post on social media said: “Anna and Clara are delighted to announce the opening of their second Scottish store, located at Bon Accord Shopping Centre in Aberdeen.

“The store will offer a wide assortment of home interiors, furniture, kitchen items, hobby articles, party supplies, toys, and much more at affordable prices.”

The unit has been vacant since January 2023 and since then the centre has changed hands, with plans to transform some areas into leisure facilities including a cinema.

According to The P&J tracker, the Bon Accord Centre has the second highest vacancy rate in the city with 26.8%, behind the Trinity Centre at 32.1%.