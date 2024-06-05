Aberdeen’s Søstrene Grene announces giveaway for first 100 customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s Søstrene Grene announces giveaway for first 100 customers

The Danish brand, often nicknamed "little Ikea", is preparing for its grand opening later this month.

By Ena Saracevic
The new store will open in Aberdeen's Bon Accord centre. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
The new store will open in Aberdeen's Bon Accord centre. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.

Søstrene Grene has announced a giveaway ahead of its Aberdeen opening later this month.

The popular store, which will be located on the ground floor of the Bon Accord centre, will open on June 21 at 10am.

The company has revealed that the first 100 customers to the store will be gifted a voucher for a Søstrene Grene tufted rug.

A post on social media reads: “Come and celebrate the grand opening in Aberdeen with us!

“The first 100 visitors at the opening 21 June will receive a voucher for a tufted rug by Søstrene Grene.”

Inside the store
The store offers a range of stylish homeware. Image: Søstrene Grene

The family-owned retailer was created by sisters Anna and Clara in 1973.

Since then the business has expanded and now has more than 285 stores across 15 countries.

The first Scottish store opened in the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow in December 2022 with three more now planned across the country.

The store is known for its stylish homeware and furniture which are creative and functional.

Inside the shop
Image: Søstrene Grene

A previous post on social media said: “Anna and Clara are delighted to announce the opening of their second Scottish store, located at Bon Accord Shopping Centre in Aberdeen.

“The store will offer a wide assortment of home interiors, furniture, kitchen items, hobby articles, party supplies, toys, and much more at affordable prices.”

The unit has been vacant since January 2023 and since then the centre has changed hands, with plans to transform some areas into leisure facilities including a cinema.

According to The P&J tracker, the Bon Accord Centre has the second highest vacancy rate in the city with 26.8%, behind the Trinity Centre at 32.1%.

 

