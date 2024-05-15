‘The drop is of deep concern – but sadly no surprise’: Reaction as Aberdeen city-centre footfall plummets

Campaigners and councillors have spoken out over news that at least half a million fewer people have visited Aberdeen city-centre since new bus gates were installed.

A group of local figures have said that the shocking statistic provides more evidence that bus gates and other measures are damaging the city centre.

Councillor Marie Boulton is among those to share her frustration, saying that people are nervous about travelling into Aberdeen’s main shopping district for fear of being fined.

The drop in footfall has occurred after the introduction of bus gates banning most traffic around Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street last year.

It also coincides with a £3 million windfall in bus lane fines for Aberdeen City Council.

‘It will only get worse’, claim leaders

Today, local figures said that things will only get worse when the new LEZ comes into force at the end of the month.

City campaigner David Laing shared how the “drop in footfall is of deep concern but sadly no surprise.”

Adding: “Time and time again, businesses and the public have raised their concerns, only to find their views falling on deaf ears in the Town House. Aberdeen has so much to offer and has great potential.

“People across our city are working hard to rejuvenate the city centre and schemes such as Our Union Street are also playing a great role.

“What’s frustrating is that much of this amazing work is being undermined by a council administration which continuously keeps forcing more problems upon our city centre.

“The council leadership can’t say it wasn’t warned. I’ve overseen three major surveys

investigating the public’s views and impact of the council’s policies.

“All three showed results which were deeply alarming and should have made alarm bells ring to the council and its co-leaders.”

LEZ law position challenged

Mr Laing has also raised concerns over councillor Ian Yuill’s “poor response” to the drop in footfall.

Mr Yuill – the transport convener – has been challenged for blaming the Scottish Government for the introduction of LEZ, saying that the council is required to introduce the new measures by law.

However, campaigners say this is misleading as the council has the right under the act to request to reverse the LEZ.

Councillor Ian Yuill has been approached for comment.

Mr Laing went on to say, “I’m not sure what world Cllr Yuill lives in but it’s certainly not the real one.

“He can deny the impact of the measures all he wants but the damage his policies are causing won’t go away.

“If the administration is serious about regenerating our city then they will have to learn to listen, before it’s too late.”

Reaction over shock Aberdeen footfall figures

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative and Unionist councillor Duncan Massey said the reduction in footfall should be a “real wake-up call” for the council administration.

“We are seeing the decline of the city-centre in real time. Unfortunately, they continue to ignore the evidence and the views of businesses and the public.

“They seem set to carry on regardless with more of the same unwanted and failing policies and claim nothing to see here.”

Independent councillor, Marie Boulton, added: “Perception can be as damaging as reality and if people trying to come into the city fearing they will end up in a bus gate or the LEZ they will look to travel to other locations such as the shire.

“Sadly I worry that there isn’t an understanding of how people live and depend on their cars to be able to do everything they want to in sometimes limited situations which makes the bus or active travel impossible.

“I think between road closures, bus gates and the impending LEZ people are nervous about coming into the city.”

Readers share views on the footfall drop

Press and Journal readers have also criticised the council for having “no concept of what is good for Aberdeen.”

On the Evening Express Facebook page, readers shared their views on the latest figures.

Dorothy Wheelan wrote: “ACC at it best, no concept of what is good for Aberdeen.”

While Keith Macfarlane commented: “As a county dweller with a non-LEZ compliant car, and no idea how navigate the city of my birth, I have zero reason to come into the city centre.”

Graeme Rea added: “Only going to get worse when the LEZ starts in a few weeks.”

Syd Stewart asked for the council to “open all roads and give people back the freedom of the city.”