Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: The secret phrase which nets you a free pint for Euro 2024 in select Aberdeen pubs

Aberdeen punters could be sipping at a free pint on Friday as Scotland take on Germany in the opening match.

By Graham Fleming
Will you be claiming your free pint at Scotland v Germany next Friday? Image: Greene King.
Will you be claiming your free pint at Scotland v Germany next Friday? Image: Greene King.

Football fans in Aberdeen can score a free pint in Greene King pubs ahead of Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener against Germany next Friday.

However, they’ll need a secret pass-phrase to net the pre-match refreshment.

It will allow those based around King Street, Westhill and Nigg to claim a wide range of drinks including pints of Level Head and Flint Eye beer, as well as ciders, spirits, and soft drinks.

The Brig O’ Don will be handing out the free pints before the game: Image: Greene King.

To claim the complimentary drink, fans only need to go up to the bar of their local and proudly state “for pub and country.”

The Brig O’ Don, the Wellington Hotel and Westhill’s the Shepherd’s Rest will all be participating in the offer.

However, those interested in a free pint will need to be quick as the offer will only be available between 6pm and 7pm before kick-off at 8pm on June 14.

Michelle West, head of sport at Greene King, said: “This summer at Greene King we’re hosting the nation, something we’ve been doing for over 200 years.

The Wellington Hotel, in Nigg, will also be participating. Image: Google Maps.

“Whether Scotland win, lose, or draw come the end of the tournament, we know that there’s nothing we all love more than throwing our support behind our home teams and what better way to kickstart the celebrations than by enjoying a free drink?

“So, head into participating Greene King pubs on Friday 14 and say the secret code phrase – ‘For Pub and Country’ – at the bar to claim your free drink.”

Countdown to crucial Scotland showdown

Excitement is building in Aberdeen ahead of Scotland’s all-important opener against three-time winners Germany on June 14.

Steve Clarke’s men have already touched down in Germany ahead of the tournament opener in Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Here at The Press and Journal we have put together a comprehensive list of the Granite City’s fan zones to take in the match alongside the Tartan Army.

The guide can be accessed here.

