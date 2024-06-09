100ml liquid rule reintroduced at Aberdeen Airport

Aberdeen Airport has “temporarily” reintroduced the long-standing 100ml liquid rule for hand luggage.

In April the operator ditched the requirement for passengers, with new signage stating there are “no limits on liquids”.

It has meant passengers can travel with containers holding up to two litres of liquid inside.

The move came after Next Generation Security Checkpoint scanners were introduced.

The new scanners also mean no more having to take out electronic items such as laptops and other devices.

However the Department for Transport announced this weekend that the restriction would come into play again.

It is unclear when the “temporary move” will cease.

A spokesperson said: “From 0001 on Sunday 9th June 2024, 100ml restrictions on liquids will temporarily be reintroduced for passengers travelling from six regional airports where Next Generation Security Checkpoints (NGSC) are in full operation.

“This temporary move is to enable further improvements to be made to the new checkpoint systems and will only affect a small number of passengers. For most passengers, security measures will remain unchanged.

“Passengers should continue to check security requirements with their departure airport before travelling.”

‘A routine measure’

The spokesperson insisted that this is “a routine measure” and not in response to a specific threat.

Aberdeen Airport has urged passengers to be prepared.

Its website reads: “The UK Government’s Department for Transport has instructed that from midnight on Saturday 8 June, 100ml restrictions on liquids will temporarily be reintroduced for passengers travelling from airports where Next Generation Security Checkpoint (NGSC) scanners are in full operation. This will impact passengers travelling through Aberdeen International Airport.

“Passengers are requested to ensure that all liquids carried in cabin baggage do not exceed 100ml to help get you through the security checkpoint.”