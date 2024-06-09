100ml liquid rule reintroduced at Aberdeen Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
100ml liquid rule reintroduced at Aberdeen Airport

The Department for Transport insists it is a "temporary" measure.

By Ashleigh Barbour
New signage has been up alerting passengers of the change in liquid rules. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Airport has “temporarily” reintroduced the long-standing 100ml liquid rule for hand luggage.

In April the operator ditched the requirement for passengers, with new signage stating there are “no limits on liquids”.

It has meant passengers can travel with containers holding up to two litres of liquid inside.

The move came after Next Generation Security Checkpoint scanners were introduced.

The new scanners also mean no more having to take out electronic items such as laptops and other devices.

However the Department for Transport announced this weekend that the restriction would come into play again.

It is unclear when the “temporary move” will cease.

A spokesperson said: “From 0001 on Sunday 9th June 2024, 100ml restrictions on liquids will temporarily be reintroduced for passengers travelling from six regional airports where Next Generation Security Checkpoints (NGSC) are in full operation.

“This temporary move is to enable further improvements to be made to the new checkpoint systems and will only affect a small number of passengers. For most passengers, security measures will remain unchanged.

“Passengers should continue to check security requirements with their departure airport before travelling.”

‘A routine measure’

The spokesperson insisted that this is “a routine measure” and not in response to a specific threat.

Aberdeen Airport has urged passengers to be prepared.

Its website reads: “The UK Government’s Department for Transport has instructed that from midnight on Saturday 8 June, 100ml restrictions on liquids will temporarily be reintroduced for passengers travelling from airports where Next Generation Security Checkpoint (NGSC) scanners are in full operation. This will impact passengers travelling through Aberdeen International Airport.

“Passengers are requested to ensure that all liquids carried in cabin baggage do not exceed 100ml to help get you through the security checkpoint.”