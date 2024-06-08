‘Complete redesign’ of Jamieson and Carry under way as Union Street jeweller moves next door

Jamieson and Carry’s longstanding shop on Union Street will be completely redesigned as bosses move on to the final stages of major expansion plans.

The Aberdeen jeweller is ploughing huge sums into the redevelopment of their city centre premises, which has been a high street fixture since 1733.

The family-run company opened a new Tag Heuer boutique on 132 Union Street in December – offering high-end Swiss watches worth thousands of pounds.

They are also in the midst of converting the former AllSaints clothing store on 136 Union Street into a specialist Rolex showroom.

The unit had been boarded up for months while renovation works were under way.

And as bosses move on to the final stages of the project, customers are being given a first glimpse into the transformation.

What’s happening with the Jamieson and Carry stores now?

The spruced up site has now been turned into a temporary Jamieson and Carry showroom as workers start the redesign of the main store next door.

It will house the company’s jewellery, diamond rings and Swiss watch collections, as well as their repairs workshop, for about three months.

This is to allow the latest batch of renovation works, aimed at improving customer experience and creating one of the best shopping destinations in the country.

The layout of the main store – which opened on 142 Union Street almost 100 years ago – will be changed completely during the revamp.

A new Patek Philippe showroom and a dedicated Tudor watch corner will be created, while the jewellery area will be enlarged to showcase a wider range of products.

How long will the works take and what’s next?

The revamp of the main store is expected to take about 12 weeks, with hoardings bearing the Jamieson and Carry branding now placed around the site.

The temporary shop next door is open from today.

It is one of the final stages of the project, which should be fully completed by October.

Once the main shop is all done up, workers will once again move next door to finish off the new Rolex showroom.

The move comes weeks after the central section of Union Street – where the Jamieson and Carry store is – was closed to be dug up as part of the city centre masterplan.

For the past week, there has been work on the pavement outside the jewellery shop, with fencing placed around the area to restrict pedestrian access.

This, however, is expected to be removed on Monday.

‘We are still open for business’

Philip Carry, partner at Jamieson & Carry, reassured customers that all of their services will remain available to customers during the in-store and street works.

The company recently backed the council’s “open for business” campaign amid concerns that the months-long roadworks on Union Street could put off visitors.

Mr Carry added: “We are very excited for the next stage of this project, with the redesign of our main store.

“Whilst the redevelopment takes place, our store remains open within our temporary showroom next door at 136 Union Street.

“The team have done a wonderful job with the space to ensure during this period we are still able to offer the full Jamieson and Carry experience to our valued customers.”

Read more about revamp projects in Aberdeen city centre: