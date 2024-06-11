1,400 Aberdeen streets to become 20mph zones: Is yours included?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

1,400 Aberdeen streets to become 20mph zones: Is yours included?

The council has moved forward with plans for a huge overhaul of city speed limits in a bid to save lives.

Scores of Aberdeen streets are to join the likes of Sunnybank Road as a 20mph zone.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

More than 1,400 streets across Aberdeen are set to have their speed limit cut from 30mph to 20mph in a radical roads overhaul.

Aberdeen City Council chiefs agreed today to go ahead with a formal public consultation on the planned changes.

Streets which are in “densely populated areas” with “lots of footfall” are being targeted for the change.

What is the reasoning behind the change?

Three years ago, the Scottish Government put forward a plan to ensure all roads in “built-up” areas be reduced to a 20mph speed limit by 2025.

The move is aimed at making streets safer and encouraging more walking and cycling in quieter and less congested neighbourhoods.

One Scottish Government report revealed that pedestrians are seven times more likely to die being hit at 30mph, compared to 20mph.

Aberdeen could see close to 1500 streets change to a 20 zone. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Other places such as Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Highlands are in line to follow suit with the plans.

Which Aberdeen streets are changing to 20mph?

In total, 1,474 roads could soon be changed from a 30mph limit to a 20mph limit.

Streets within 10om of a school, community centre, church, place of worship, sports facility, or any hospital, GP or health centre would be reduced.

Great Southern Road is one of the major streets in Aberdeen to be affected by the new 20mph speed limit. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Guidance was issued from the Scottish Government on which roads fit the 20mph model, but Aberdeen City Council have full jurisdiction over which streets are hit with the new speed limit.

Some busy streets across Aberdeen which fall into those categories include Anderson Drive, Great Northern Road, Great Southern Road, Bon Accord Street and Crown Street.

When will new 20mph streets come into effect in Aberdeen?

The vote by the council today means that the public will be consulted on the scheme before any final decision is made.

Yet, despite the consultation, the council has the final say regardless of any potential objections.

Bon Accord Street is another road which could see its limit changed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Once the consultation is completed, the council will put the 20mph zones into action and a further review on individual streets would decide if the measure would become permanent.

How will this be enforced?

One concern raised by councillors is how these new 20mph zones will be enforced.

Leader of the road safety team Vycki Ritson, said that no “specific local discussions” had taken place between the council and the police regarding how the 20mph limit will be imposed.

Leader of Aberdeen City Council's Road Safety Team Vycki Ritson, answered concerns over the scheme at todays council meeting.Image: Chris Sumner.
Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The council plans to write to the Scottish Government and police chiefs to seek clarification on how local authorities make sure the 20mph limit is followed.

Was there any pushback on the decision?

The plan was not met without scepticism from councillors at today’s meeting.

Councillor Alex Nicoll expressed concerns that “major feeder roads” were being targeted by the proposal.

He highlighted that streets such as Lang Stracht and Provost Watt Drive, which are on the list, acted as important routes for travelling in and out of the city.

Councillor Alex Nicoll.was doubtful over the rollout of the scheme. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ms Ritson responded by saying that the new 20mph streets would be in “densely populated areas” with “lots of footfall”.

She also reiterated that some roads would only become a 20mph in certain sections such as those close to schools or medical buildings.

That could mean longer routes like Anderson Drive would not be affected for their full length.

Has 20mph streets worked elsewhere?

Aberdeen is joining Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Highlands in introducing 20mph zones across its streets.

Wales has seen mixed results with its implementation of a similar scheme.

In January, a blanket 20mph limit was put in place covering all roads in Wales which were previously a 30mph limit.

Yet four months later, local authorities were given the choice to decide which roads would have a 20mph limit following a petition signed by over 500,000 people against them.

Is my street affected by the new 20mph limit?

Use our search bar below to find out if your street is one that could change to a 20mph limit in Aberdeen.

Do you think 20mph speed limits are a good idea? Let us know in our comments section below

Conversation