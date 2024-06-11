Drivers caught parking on Aberdeen pavements will face £100 fine from next month

Pavement parking will be banned in Aberdeen from the start of July with any drivers caught breaking the rules facing a £100 fine.

The new rule bans vehicles from parking on pavements, as well as double parking and parking at dropped kerbs across the city.

The regulations were introduced by the Scottish Government last year, and have been rolled out by councils across Scotland since then.

The legislation was created to make sure wheelchair users or parents with prams don’t have to walk onto the road to pass vehicles parked where they shouldn’t be.

While the act was announced in December, Aberdeen City Council has taken some time to officially enforce the rules here.

Officers say a full assessment of the city’s pavements and roads, along with finding a contractor to help with the work, had taken longer than expected.

The ban is currently in place at neighbouring Aberdeenshire Council.

But pavement parking is currently monitored by police in Moray.

Why is a pavement parking ban needed?

Council officers argue the change will result in the “appropriate” use of pavements in residential areas and make walking in the city “attractive” for everyone.

And they believe the change will allow people to “walk or wheel without having to fear they might encounter vehicular obstruction along the way”.

The local authority hopes the new rule will help to increase walking and cycling in Aberdeen.

12 streets exempt – is your street included?

But 12 streets across the city will be exempt from the new legislation.

The following streets will still allow pavement parking:

Bedford Avenue

Cairngorm Gardens

Countesswells Road

Elm Place

Elmbank Terrace

Froghall Avenue

Great Northern Road

Hunter Place

Jackson Terrace

Leslie Road

Murray Terrace

South Square.

The ban is exempt on these streets to allow room for cars and access for emergency vehicles.

Who will monitor pavement parking?

Streets where pavement parking is currently allowed have been reviewed but have not met the criteria for an exemption.

Some alternative traffic management measures may be introduced to ensure parking doesn’t become a problem in these areas.

Removing existing signs informing motorists of current pavement parking will cost the council around £3,000.

Aberdeen’s City Wardens will help to enforce the ban, alongside the local authority’s parking appeals and traffic management teams.

Councillor Kate Blake raised concerns that this new measure would stretch the city’s existing wardens as they have recently been tasked with increased patrols around Torry.

But, officers revealed there was “no intention” to increase the number of wardens.

They also assured her that any parking enforcement would be included as part of their usual duties as they circulate the city.

Councillors unanimously approved the ban, but asked that a report on the matter be issued in a year’s time to see its progress and if any other streets could be exempt.

