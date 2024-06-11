Drivers caught parking on Aberdeen pavements will face £100 fine from next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers caught parking on Aberdeen pavements will face £100 fine from next month

Just 12 city streets will be exempt from the new rule - is yours one of them?

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeen City Council will start fining people £100 for parking on pavements. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Pavement parking will be banned in Aberdeen from the start of July with any drivers caught breaking the rules facing a £100 fine.

The new rule bans vehicles from parking on pavements, as well as double parking and parking at dropped kerbs across the city.

The regulations were introduced by the Scottish Government last year, and have been rolled out by councils across Scotland since then.

The legislation was created to make sure wheelchair users or parents with prams don’t have to walk onto the road to pass vehicles parked where they shouldn’t be.

Posters used by the Scottish Government as it introduced a pavement parking ban . Image: Scottish Government

While the act was announced in December, Aberdeen City Council has taken some time to officially enforce the rules here.

Officers say a full assessment of the city’s pavements and roads, along with finding a contractor to help with the work, had taken longer than expected.

The ban is currently in place at neighbouring Aberdeenshire Council.

But pavement parking is currently monitored by police in Moray.

Why is a pavement parking ban needed?

Council officers argue the change will result in the “appropriate” use of pavements in residential areas and make walking in the city “attractive” for everyone.

A car parked on a pavement in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And they believe the change will allow people to “walk or wheel without having to fear they might encounter vehicular obstruction along the way”.

The local authority hopes the new rule will help to increase walking and cycling in Aberdeen.

12 streets exempt – is your street included?

But 12 streets across the city will be exempt from the new legislation.

The following streets will still allow pavement parking:

  • Bedford Avenue
  • Cairngorm Gardens
  • Countesswells Road
  • Elm Place
  • Elmbank Terrace
  • Froghall Avenue
  • Great Northern Road
  • Hunter Place
  • Jackson Terrace
  • Leslie Road
  • Murray Terrace
  • South Square.

The ban is exempt on these streets to allow room for cars and access for emergency vehicles.

Who will monitor pavement parking?

Streets where pavement parking is currently allowed have been reviewed but have not met the criteria for an exemption.

Some alternative traffic management measures may be introduced to ensure parking doesn’t become a problem in these areas.

Hunter Place is one of the streets that is exempt from the new pavement parking rule. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Removing existing signs informing motorists of current pavement parking will cost the council around £3,000.

Aberdeen’s City Wardens will help to enforce the ban, alongside the local authority’s parking appeals and traffic management teams.

These new signs will be in place on streets where pavement parking will still be permitted. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Councillor Kate Blake raised concerns that this new measure would stretch the city’s existing wardens as they have recently been tasked with increased patrols around Torry.

But, officers revealed there was “no intention” to increase the number of wardens.

They also assured her that any parking enforcement would be included as part of their usual duties as they circulate the city.

Councillors unanimously approved the ban, but asked that a report on the matter be issued in a year’s time to see its progress and if any other streets could be exempt.

Aberdeen readers name worst streets for pavement parking ahead of ban

