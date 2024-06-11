Aberdeen’s Anchor Centre expected to open this winter after years of delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Anchor Centre expected to open this winter after years of delays

Provisional dates for the opening of Baird Family Hospital have also been shared.

By Ellie Milne
Construction at Baird Family Hospital
Construction at Foresterhill Health Campus in 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A new state-of-the-art oncology and haematology centre in Aberdeen is expected to finally open at the end of 2024 – four years later than planned.

Provisional dates for the opening of the Anchor Centre will be shared with the NHS Grampian board on Wednesday.

Board papers state the centre project should be completed by this winter following a number of delays.

This means the first staff could be moving into the new centre by the beginning of 2025.

Meanwhile, the Baird Family Hospital is estimated to open next summer.

Anchor Centre sign outside building
A sign outside the Anchor Centre pictured in June last year stating it would open in 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The new hospital for maternity services, breast screening and gynaecology in Aberdeen was also originally scheduled to open in 2020.

The board papers state: “The project is at an important stage with construction
works to the Anchor Centre paused but nearing completion, and works to the Baird
Family Hospital progressing well.”

It adds the opening dates will be confirmed once the results are shared from a Healthcare Associated Infection (HAI) feasibility study.

Once the Anchor Centre and Baird Family Hospital are open work to demolish the current Aberdeen Maternity Hospital will begin.

This is estimated to take place in winter next year.

Artist impression of the Anchor Centre
An artist impression of The Anchor Centre. Image: NHS Grampian.

Provisional dates for opening of Baird and Anchor hospitals

The Anchor Centre, which is attached to the existing radiology building, will be the first of its kind in Scotland.

Sarah-Jane Hogg, chief executive at Friends of Anchor, said: “While work remains ongoing at The Anchor Centre, it is exciting to think that by early 2025 the doors could finally be open to patients.

“Friends of Anchor is working closely with NHS Grampian and the project team to ensure the centre is the very best it can be.

“The centre will be the first of its kind in Scotland, and alongside NHS Grampian, we’re planning a level of support for patients that will make the excellence of care that will be available within it.”

People in high vis vests and hard hats at Anchor Centre construction site in Aberdeen
The Anchored Together campaign hit its £2million fundraising target last June. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Anchor Centre will provide all-day and outpatient care for oncology and haematology patients throughout the region all under one roof.

The centre will include a dedicated lounge for teenage patients and an aseptic pharmacy, while the Baird Family Hospital will house a patient hotel and research facilities.

When the doors open, teams from Friends of Anchors will provide additional support to patients, including a range of therapy treatments.

Both projects have been hit by repeated delays and soaring costs since the Covid pandemic.

Following a HAI review in late 2023, a number of design changes and operational measures were made with works ongoing.

Concerns were raised by infection control experts about the water and ventilation systems in the buildings, which resulted in 170 sinks being removed.

An artist's impression of what the Baird Family Hospital will look like.
An artist’s impression of the new Baird Family Hospital. Image: NHS Grampian.

Budget is ‘under pressure’

The board papers also share an update on the budget for the two projects – which were originally estimated to cost £120m in total.

However, revisions to the buildings have caused the original budget to more than double.

The papers state the most recent budget forecast of £261.1m, previously agreed by the board, is now “under pressure”.

This is due to “material shortages, price increases and labour shortages as well as anticipated costs associated with known design changes”.

Earlier this year, the government ruled out any extra money for the projects.

Friends of Anchor launched its Anchored Together campaign in 2018 to raise extra funds on top of the Scottish Government’s capital investment in the projects.

The charity smashed its £2m fundraising target in June last year.

Donors taking part in a tour of the new centres
Donors taking part in a tour of the new centres. Image: Friends of Anchor.

Sarah-Jane Hogg added: “Thanks to the north-east’s generous backing of our Anchored Together Appeal, we raised £2million for the ‘extras’ to enhance the centre and we’re absolutely committed to delivering these as soon as possible.

“Earlier this year, our donors were invited to a behind-the-scenes tour of the Anchor Centre and saw for themselves how much patients will benefit from this purpose-built facility.

“Our complementary were moved to tears when they saw the designated area that will be a special, spa-like space to offer more specialised therapies just down the corridor from the treatment floor.

“Getting everything right takes time, but we’re confident that it’s going to be worth the wait.”

