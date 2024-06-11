Aberdeen’s Anchor Centre expected to open this winter after years of delays

A new state-of-the-art oncology and haematology centre in Aberdeen is expected to finally open at the end of 2024 – four years later than planned.

Provisional dates for the opening of the Anchor Centre will be shared with the NHS Grampian board on Wednesday.

Board papers state the centre project should be completed by this winter following a number of delays.

This means the first staff could be moving into the new centre by the beginning of 2025.

Meanwhile, the Baird Family Hospital is estimated to open next summer.

The new hospital for maternity services, breast screening and gynaecology in Aberdeen was also originally scheduled to open in 2020.

The board papers state: “The project is at an important stage with construction

works to the Anchor Centre paused but nearing completion, and works to the Baird

Family Hospital progressing well.”

It adds the opening dates will be confirmed once the results are shared from a Healthcare Associated Infection (HAI) feasibility study.

Once the Anchor Centre and Baird Family Hospital are open work to demolish the current Aberdeen Maternity Hospital will begin.

This is estimated to take place in winter next year.

Provisional dates for opening of Baird and Anchor hospitals

The Anchor Centre, which is attached to the existing radiology building, will be the first of its kind in Scotland.

Sarah-Jane Hogg, chief executive at Friends of Anchor, said: “While work remains ongoing at The Anchor Centre, it is exciting to think that by early 2025 the doors could finally be open to patients.

“Friends of Anchor is working closely with NHS Grampian and the project team to ensure the centre is the very best it can be.

“The centre will be the first of its kind in Scotland, and alongside NHS Grampian, we’re planning a level of support for patients that will make the excellence of care that will be available within it.”

The Anchor Centre will provide all-day and outpatient care for oncology and haematology patients throughout the region all under one roof.

The centre will include a dedicated lounge for teenage patients and an aseptic pharmacy, while the Baird Family Hospital will house a patient hotel and research facilities.

When the doors open, teams from Friends of Anchors will provide additional support to patients, including a range of therapy treatments.

Both projects have been hit by repeated delays and soaring costs since the Covid pandemic.

Following a HAI review in late 2023, a number of design changes and operational measures were made with works ongoing.

Concerns were raised by infection control experts about the water and ventilation systems in the buildings, which resulted in 170 sinks being removed.

Budget is ‘under pressure’

The board papers also share an update on the budget for the two projects – which were originally estimated to cost £120m in total.

However, revisions to the buildings have caused the original budget to more than double.

The papers state the most recent budget forecast of £261.1m, previously agreed by the board, is now “under pressure”.

This is due to “material shortages, price increases and labour shortages as well as anticipated costs associated with known design changes”.

Earlier this year, the government ruled out any extra money for the projects.

Friends of Anchor launched its Anchored Together campaign in 2018 to raise extra funds on top of the Scottish Government’s capital investment in the projects.

The charity smashed its £2m fundraising target in June last year.

Sarah-Jane Hogg added: “Thanks to the north-east’s generous backing of our Anchored Together Appeal, we raised £2million for the ‘extras’ to enhance the centre and we’re absolutely committed to delivering these as soon as possible.

“Earlier this year, our donors were invited to a behind-the-scenes tour of the Anchor Centre and saw for themselves how much patients will benefit from this purpose-built facility.

“Our complementary were moved to tears when they saw the designated area that will be a special, spa-like space to offer more specialised therapies just down the corridor from the treatment floor.

“Getting everything right takes time, but we’re confident that it’s going to be worth the wait.”