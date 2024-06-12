New railway can deliver north-east economic boom and save lives, study finds

A new railway from Aberdeen to Peterhead and Fraserburgh can deliver a north-east economic boom and reduce fatal road accidents, a new report says.

The Buchan Sustainable Transport Study (BSTS) report also says the proposed rail link will support a “just” energy transition and deliver new jobs.

It comes hot on the heels of the opening of the Levenmouth rail link, following a multi-million-pound Scottish Government investment.

Peterhead and Fraserburgh are the two largest towns in the UK furthest from a railway.

Campaigners say new train services will help tackle economic inequality

Commissioned by the Campaign for North East Rail (CNER) and Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), the BSTS looked at options for a new line.

CNER and AGCC say a new railway can help address economic inequality in some of the north-east’s most deprived communities.

Share your views on the north-east’s railway ambition in our comments section at the foot of this article

Through data analysis and surveys with hundreds of residents, their Scottish Government-funded study found evidence of stifled investment and job opportunities.

It also revealed poor access to healthcare due to limited public transport and unreliable commuting times.

The report says the proposed new rail link could significantly improve economic fortunes, growing the region’s labour market by 65%. It would deliver a 40% increase in jobs elsewhere for people in Fraserburgh, Peterhead and the surrounding areas, it adds.

Dangerous roads

Currently, commuters between Aberdeen and Peterhead must use the A90(N) trunk road. Those travelling to and from Fraserburgh also use the A952.

Accident figures show their routes to and from work are among the most dangerous in Scotland.

The BSTS report says opening a rail link could reduce 75% of serious or fatal accidents on these roads and also support Scottish Government goals to eliminate them by 2050.

Video: Possible routes for new north-east railway showcased as chamber boss asks ‘why not?’

CNER general-secretary Jordan Jack told The Press and Journal extending the east coast intercity line north is feasible.

Maintaining the Formartine and Buchan Way as a cycle path would also be “transformative” for the north-east, he said.

Unleashing region’s economic potential

Mr Jack added: “Evidence from this report underlines what locals live and experience every day.

“Poor transport links are stifling our potential, damaging access to healthcare and limiting job opportunities in the region.

“As this report attests, Fraserburgh and Peterhead are among the most deprived settlements in Aberdeenshire, and reconnection to the rail network will drastically improve people’s economic fortunes, health outcomes, education and social inclusion.”

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “This report shows the scale of what’s possible.

“As we’ve seen recently with Levenmouth and right here in the north-east with the AWPR (Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route), this vision can become a reality with the political will to make it happen.”

Mr Borthwick added: “This link could reverse economic inequality and deliver a boost to Buchan, turbocharging its net-zero, food and drink and tourism offerings.

I urge all key decision-makers and political representatives to get behind this vast opportunity for our region.” Russell Borthwick, CEO, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

“In addition, it could drastically reduce emissions from passenger and freight transport.

“I urge all key decision-makers and political representatives to get behind this vast opportunity for our region.”

CNER has looked at different proposals for rebuilding rail links that were lost decades ago as a result of the Beeching cuts.

Poor transport links are stifling our potential, damaging access to healthcare and limiting job opportunities in the region. Jordan Jack, Campaign for North East Rail

The preferred line is expected to support the north-east economy by facilitating opportunities in net-zero, while also decarbonising transport in a shift from road to rail.

Plans for it include an option for a freight link to St Fergus, near Peterhead.

This would deliver rail access to the multi-billion-pound Acorn carbon capture and storage and hydrogen project based there.

The main line would connect workers to new renewable energy jobs across the region.

Tourism and more traditional industries like food and drink are also expected to benefit, with fishing and seafood processing key sectors in Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

The new line would have stops at Dyce, Newmachar, Ellon and Cruden Bay. There are options for freight spurs at St Fergus and Peterhead, as well as a station at Pitmedden.

Next steps for CNER and AGCC include a detailed options appraisal, highlighting project costs.