New railway can deliver north-east economic boom and save lives, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New railway can deliver north-east economic boom and save lives, study finds

Campaign for North East Rail says it will bring 'huge' benefits to Buchan and slash accidents on deadly roads by 75%,

By Keith Findlay
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick with CNER campaigners Craig Leuchars and Jordan Jack at at the Parkhill Viaduct, near Dyce.
l-r Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick with CNER campaigners Craig Leuchars and Jordan Jack at at the Parkhill Viaduct, near Dyce. Image: AGCC

A new railway from Aberdeen to Peterhead and Fraserburgh can deliver a north-east economic boom and reduce fatal road accidents, a new report says.

The Buchan Sustainable Transport Study (BSTS) report also says the proposed rail link will support a “just” energy transition and deliver new jobs.

It comes hot on the heels of the opening of the Levenmouth rail link, following a multi-million-pound Scottish Government investment.

Peterhead and Fraserburgh are the two largest towns in the UK furthest from a railway.

Campaigners say new train services will help tackle economic inequality

Commissioned by the Campaign for North East Rail (CNER) and Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), the BSTS looked at options for a new line.

CNER and AGCC say a new railway can help address economic inequality in some of the north-east’s most deprived communities.

Share your views on the north-east’s railway ambition in our comments section at the foot of this article

Through data analysis and surveys with hundreds of residents, their Scottish Government-funded study found evidence of stifled investment and job opportunities.

It also revealed poor access to healthcare due to limited public transport and unreliable commuting times.

Map showing preferred route of new rail line from Aberdeen to Fraserburgh via Peterhead
Map showing preferred route of new rail line from Aberdeen to Fraserburgh via Peterhead. Image: Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

The report says the proposed new rail link could significantly improve economic fortunes, growing the region’s labour market by 65%. It would deliver a 40% increase in jobs elsewhere for people in Fraserburgh, Peterhead and the surrounding areas, it adds.

Dangerous roads

Currently, commuters between Aberdeen and Peterhead must use the A90(N) trunk road. Those travelling to and from Fraserburgh also use the A952.

Accident figures show their routes to and from work are among the most dangerous in Scotland.

The BSTS report says opening a rail link could reduce 75% of serious or fatal accidents on these roads and also support Scottish Government goals to eliminate them by 2050.

Video: Possible routes for new north-east railway showcased as chamber boss asks ‘why not?’

CNER general-secretary Jordan Jack told The Press and Journal extending the east coast intercity line north is feasible.

Maintaining the Formartine and Buchan Way as a cycle path would also be “transformative” for the north-east, he said.

Cyclist on the Formartine and Buchan Way
Cyclist on the Formartine and Buchan Way. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Unleashing region’s economic potential

Mr Jack added: “Evidence from this report underlines what locals live and experience every day.

“Poor transport links are stifling our potential, damaging access to healthcare and limiting job opportunities in the region.

“As this report attests, Fraserburgh and Peterhead are among the most deprived settlements in Aberdeenshire, and reconnection to the rail network will drastically improve people’s economic fortunes, health outcomes, education and social inclusion.”

A last glimpse of the Buchan train as it rounds the bend at Ellon Station on its final journey in 1965
A last glimpse of the Buchan train as it rounds the bend at Ellon Station on its final journey in 1965. The railway was a casualty of the Beeching cuts. Image: DC Thomson.

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “This report shows the scale of what’s possible.

“As we’ve seen recently with Levenmouth and right here in the north-east with the AWPR (Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route), this vision can become a reality with the political will to make it happen.”

Mr Borthwick added: “This link could reverse economic inequality and deliver a boost to Buchan, turbocharging its net-zero, food and drink and tourism offerings.

I urge all key decision-makers and political representatives to get behind this vast opportunity for our region.” Russell Borthwick, CEO, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

“In addition, it could drastically reduce emissions from passenger and freight transport.

“I urge all key decision-makers and political representatives to get behind this vast opportunity for our region.”

CNER has looked at different proposals for rebuilding rail links that were lost decades ago as a result of the Beeching cuts.

Poor transport links are stifling our potential, damaging access to healthcare and limiting job opportunities in the region. Jordan Jack, Campaign for North East Rail

The preferred line is expected to support the north-east economy by facilitating opportunities in net-zero, while also decarbonising transport in a shift from road to rail.

Plans for it include an option for a freight link to St Fergus, near Peterhead.

This would deliver rail access to the multi-billion-pound Acorn carbon capture and storage and hydrogen project based there.

The main line would connect workers to new renewable energy jobs across the region.

Official launch of the new Levenmouth rail link in Fife last month. A train carrying First Minister John Swinney, pictured, and other invited guests, was the first to arrive at a station in Leven in 55 years.
Official launch of the new Levenmouth rail link in Fife last month. A train carrying First Minister John Swinney, pictured, and other invited guests, was the first to arrive at a station in Leven in 55 years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Tourism and more traditional industries like food and drink are also expected to benefit, with fishing and seafood processing key sectors in Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

The new line would have stops at Dyce, Newmachar, Ellon and Cruden Bay. There are options for freight spurs at St Fergus and Peterhead, as well as a station at Pitmedden.

Next steps for CNER and AGCC include a detailed options appraisal, highlighting project costs.

Conversation